Virginia Sept. 4 COVID-19 update: 1,111 new cases, 10 new deaths statewide; Va. Tech reports 238 new cases in last week

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s trend of new COVID-19 cases continues to steadily climb as the commonwealth prepares for Labor Day weekend.

Virginia’s 7-day average is 1,027 cases per day as of Friday, just below the sustained levels statewide during a peak in late July/early August.

The difference now is that significantly fewer cases are coming from the Eastern region (Hampton Roads). Cases there and in most of the rest of the state are steady overall, but Southwest Virginia is seeing a concerning uptick. The region reported 342 new cases Friday to bring its average up to 245 cases per day, 40 cases on average higher than Hampton Roads.

In the Southwest region, Virginia Tech has reported 416 positive tests since August 9 (395 in last two weeks) and Radford University has reported just under 300 overall. For comparison, James Madison University had just over 500 active cases reported in the week before it announced it was going online on Tuesday. Virginia Tech’s percent positivity last week was 20%.

BREAKING: Virginia Tech is now reporting 416 cumulative positive #COVID19 test results.



The positivity rate for tests conducted between Aug. 30 – Sept. 4 was 19.8%.



Full dashboard: https://t.co/pEsdJR30xR — Collegiate Times (@CollegiateTimes) September 4, 2020

Statewide numbers:

New cases: (+1,111, 124,779 total) — Continued trend up over last two weeks, up to 1,027 cases per day on average (record: 1,198)

New deaths (+10 2,662 total) — Trend up over last two weeks, but steady overall

Hospitalizations (-29 patients, 1,101 total) — overall trend down over last three weeks

Testing (7.8% 7-day average of positive tests) — steady overall, but up by more than 1% compared to two weeks ago

Despite Hampton Roads’ improvements in case trends, and percent positivity in places such as Virginia Beach, Gov. Ralph Northam said this week he wasn’t lifting extra restrictions originally placed on the region to bring virus levels down, including a 10 p.m. cut off time for alcohol sales and closing restaurants at midnight. He also isn’t making any statewide changes for the foreseeable future.

He did say he would lift the extra restrictions for Hampton Roads if case numbers don’t spike like they did after the Fourth of July.

Meanwhile Hampton Roads’ current COVID-19 hospitalization levels continue to decrease overall, mirroring state trends. Southwest Virginia has yet to see increased hospitalizations.

Reported COVID-19 deaths remain steady both statewide in Hampton Roads.

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads

Accomack 1,151 cases, 87 hospitalized, 19 deaths

Chesapeake: 3,887 cases, 342 hospitalized, 49 deaths (+28 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Franklin: 326 cases, 8 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+11 cases)

Gloucester: 207 cases, 13 hospitalized, 2 deaths

Hampton: 1,603 cases, 54 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+14 cases)

Isle of Wight: 595 cases, 25 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+13 cases)

James City County: 759 cases, 63 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+5 cases)

Mathews: 23 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths

Newport News: 2,438 cases, 89 hospitalized, 28 deaths (+38 cases)

Norfolk: 4,468 cases, 301 hospitalized, 59 deaths (+18 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Northampton: 304 cases, 49 hospitalized, 29 deaths

Poquoson: 69 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths

Portsmouth: 2,269 cases, 191 hospitalized, 42 deaths (+11 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Southampton: 372 cases, 15 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+1 case)

Suffolk: 1,705 cases, 113 hospitalized, 63 deaths (+12 cases, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 6,160 cases, 327 hospitalized, 71 deaths (+32 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 156 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+1 case)

York: 480 cases, 15 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+6 cases)

Key local metrics

172 new cases, trending down overall

2 new deaths, Up overall, average still above 5 per day

– 21 current hospitalizations (334 overall), trending down overall

current hospitalizations (334 overall), 7-day rate of positive tests (excluding Eastern Shore): 9.9% — trending back up overall

Chesapeake — 10% — trending down

Eastern Shore — 3% — low overall, (low overall testing)

Hampton— 9.7% — hovering around 9%

Norfolk — 8.1 % — hovering around 8-9%, high of 17% reported on July 12

Peninsula — 11.5% — trending back up, as high as numbers in mid July

Portsmouth — 10.2% — trending down overall from recent high of 18.6%

Virginia Beach — 6% — trending down overall from recent high of 12.4%

Western Tidewater — 14% — trending up, steady trend since low of 2.9% in mid June

For these numbers and more, click here to visit the VDH coronavirus page.

