Virginia Sept. 30 COVID-19 update: Reported deaths still high, but other virus metrics trending down

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — While Virginia’s overall virus levels continue to drop, the state health department reported 54 new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday.

Deaths, which lag cases, have been rising but should start to come down soon with the lower overall viral levels.

Hospitalizations are still relatively high but dipping, back below 2,000 current patients. 527 people are still in the ICU across the commonwealth. 363 ICU beds are available, data shows.

On Thursday, the Virginia Department of Health reported a second recent child death in the Eastern health region. The child was under the age of 10 and was eligible for vaccination. Pfizer has submitted data for its vaccine for kids 5-11 but has not requested emergency use authorization yet. It could be authorized this fall.

State metrics

New cases ( +3,132, 866,776 total) 2,828 per day on average, has dropped about 800 cases per day on average compared to about two weeks ago, went back below 3,000 on Wed. for first time since August 27

866,776 total) Avg. of new cases per 100k of population: 33.2

New deaths ( +54, 12,750 total) 41 per day on average, up significantly on average from earlier this summer and climbing

12,750 total) Current hospitalizations ( -47 patients , 1,986 total currently) 2,067 7-day average, trending down

, 1,986 total currently) Test positivity: 8.9% (12.3% in Hampton Roads)

(12.3% in Hampton Roads) Vaccine doses administered: 10,568,255

Percent of population with at least one dose: 67.8% (5,784,359 people overall)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 80.5 %

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 60.3%

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 71.8%

Local cases

Accomack: 3,788 cases, 286 hospitalized, 69 deaths (+20 cases, +1 death)

Chesapeake: 27,295 cases, 1,234 hospitalized, 333 deaths (+79 cases, -3 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Franklin: 1,507 cases, 71 hospitalized, 39 deaths (+14 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Gloucester: 3,605 cases, 87 hospitalized, 60 deaths (+9 cases)

Hampton: 14,238 cases, 634 hospitalized, 217 deaths (+53 cases, +3 hospitalized, +1 death)

Isle of Wight: 4,116 cases, 205 hospitalized, 78 deaths (+17 cases, +1 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

James City County: 6,489 cases, 235 hospitalized, 88 deaths (+49 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Mathews: 845 cases, 29 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+6 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Newport News: 19,399 cases, 734 hospitalized, 277 deaths (+59 cases, +2 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Norfolk: 23,161 cases, 1,436 hospitalized, 304 deaths (+49 cases, +4 hospitalized)

Northampton: 1,079 cases, 98 hospitalized, 40 deaths (+5 cases)

Poquoson: 1,220 cases, 33 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+4 cases)

Portsmouth: 11,907 cases, 863 hospitalized, 222 deaths (+31 cases)

Southampton: 2,261 cases, 80 hospitalized, 60 deaths (+10 cases, -1 hospitalized)

Suffolk: 10,259 cases, 645 hospitalized, 217 deaths (+63 cases, +3 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Virginia Beach: 47,397 cases, 2,483 hospitalized, 491 deaths (+137 cases, +6 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 1,077 cases, 42 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+6 cases, +2 hospitalized)

York: 5,072 cases, 119 hospitalized, 69 deaths (+14 cases)

Local test positivity: 12.3% (back down after reaching about 17%)