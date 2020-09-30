Virginia Sept. 30 COVID-19 update: 755 new cases, 21 new deaths reported statewide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported another 755 new COVID-19 cases and 21 new deaths on Wednesday.

Current hospitalizations went back down by 50 patients after a large increase (+68 patients) on Tuesday, to 908. Hospitalizations continue to trend down overall, an immediate sign that Virginia is still making progress against the virus.

Cases and percent positivity are also down and continuing to decline. Deaths, which have been steady around 15 per day for more than two months, should also start to go down with lower virus levels.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: (+755, 148,271 total), down about 200-plus cases per day on average compared to recent weeks

New deaths (+21, 3,187 total), VDH recently finished inputting backlog, deaths steady

Hospitalizations (-50 patients, 908 total), trending down overall

Testing (4.5% 7-day average of positive tests), steep recent downward trend, Virginia averaging more than 16,000 tests per day

Hampton Roads’ key metrics are trending down across the board, though deaths are still elevated compared to earlier in the pandemic.

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads

Accomack 1,182 cases, 90 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+7 cases)

Chesapeake: 4,350 cases, 417 hospitalized, 72 deaths (+17 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Franklin 422 cases, 19 hospitalized, 9 deaths (no change)

Gloucester: 249 cases, 13 hospitalized, 2 deaths (no change)

Hampton: 1,846 cases, 68 hospitalized, 27 deaths (+9 cases, +3 hospitalized, +1 death)

Isle of Wight: 753 cases, 35 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+3 cases, +1 death)

James City County: 856 cases, 65 hospitalized, 21 deaths (no change)

Mathews: 81 cases, 6 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+6 cases)

Newport News: 2,760 cases, 103 hospitalized, 41 deaths (+7 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Norfolk: 4,881 cases, 367 hospitalized, 78 deaths (+11 cases)

Northampton: 305 cases, 49 hospitalized, 31 deaths (no change)

Poquoson: 75 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (no change)

Portsmouth: 2,594 cases, 288 hospitalized, 59 deaths (+27 cases, +7 hospitalized)

Southampton: 774 cases, 22 hospitalized, 25 deaths (+14 cases)

Suffolk: 1,983 cases, 123 hospitalized, 73 deaths (-1 cases, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 6,937 cases, 381 hospitalized, 91 deaths (+36 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 183 cases, 12 hospitalized, 7 deaths (no change)

York: 553 cases, 16 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+4 cases)

Key local metrics

140 new cases, trending down overall

3 new deaths, steady

-30 current hospitalizations, trending down

7 day rate of positive tests (excluding Eastern Shore): 4.8%, trending down

Chesapeake — 4.3% — steady after steep drop

Eastern Shore — 1.2% — low overall, (low overall testing)

Hampton— 3.3% — trending down (steep drop)

Norfolk — 4.2% — steady after steep drop

Peninsula — 3% — trending down (steep drop)

Portsmouth — 5% — up slightly after steep drop

Virginia Beach — 4.3% — up slightly after steady decline

Western Tidewater — 9.1% — steep drop in recent days, high due to outbreak at Deerfield Correctional

To see all the VDH data for yourself, click here.

