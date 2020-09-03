Virginia Sept. 3 COVID-19 update: 1,126 new cases reported as upward trend continues statewide; Hampton Roads’ percent positivity back above 10%

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s trend of new COVID-19 cases continues to climb, after 1,126 new cases were reported Thursday.

The state’s 7-day average is creeping back up toward previous record highs around 1,200 cases per day. Thursday’s 7-day average of cases per day (1,013) is more than 200 cases per day higher than two weeks ago. Despite declining case numbers in the Hampton Roads, case are steadily rising in other areas, mostly in the Northwest and Southwest regions. Those increases are partly due to surges in COVID-19 cases in colleges such as JMU and Radford.

The Eastern region (Hampton Roads) saw its highest one-day reported case increase this week, but its 7-day average is down to 200 cases per day and trending down overall. However the region’s percent of positive tests remains high overall at 10%. The Peninsula and Western Tidewater are still seeing upward trends, though Chesapeake’s numbers are starting to decline.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: (+1,126, 123,668 total) — Trend up over last two weeks, but steady overall

New deaths (+11 2,652 total) — Trend up over last two weeks, but steady overall

Hospitalizations (+16 patients, 1,130 total) — nearly 100 new patients statewide in last 48 hours, but overall trend down over last three weeks

Testing (7.7% 7-day average of positive tests) — steady overall, but up 1.5% since August 22 (mostly outside Eastern region)

Hospitalizations statewide have increased by nearly 100 patients in the past 48 hours, but have overall been trending down.

Reported deaths have been trending up recently, but are overall steady. Hampton Roads’ average of deaths remains the highest its been of the pandemic despite the recent downward trend in case numbers. The deaths being reported now now likely coincide with Hampton Roads’ surge in cases that started in late July.

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads

Accomack 1,151 cases, 87 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+3 cases)

Chesapeake: 3,859 cases, 339 hospitalized, 49 deaths (+43 cases, +5 hospitalized)

Franklin: 315 cases, 8 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+2 cases)

Gloucester: 207 cases, 13 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+1 case)

Hampton: 1,589 cases, 54 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+19 cases)

Isle of Wight: 582 cases, 25 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+16 cases)

James City County: 754 cases, 63 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+5 cases)

Mathews: 23 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths

Newport News: 2,400 cases, 89 hospitalized, 28 deaths (+36 cases)

Norfolk: 4,450 cases, 300 hospitalized, 59 deaths (+21 cases, +9 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Northampton: 304 cases, 49 hospitalized, 29 deaths

Poquoson: 69 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+1 case)

Portsmouth: 2,258 cases, 188 hospitalized, 42 deaths (+16 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Southampton: 371 cases, 15 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+10 cases)

Suffolk: 1,693, 113 hospitalized, 62 deaths (+19 cases)

Virginia Beach: 6,128 cases, 326 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+47 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 155 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+1 case)

York: 474 cases, 15 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+6 cases)

Key local metrics

246 new cases, highest this week, but trending down overall

3 new deaths, trending up overall, 7-day average (5.7) highest of pandemic

+24 current hospitalizations, trending down overall

7-day rate of positive tests (excluding Eastern Shore): 10% — trending back up overall

Chesapeake — 10.8% — trending back down

Eastern Shore — 3% — low overall, (low overall testing)

Hampton— 9.8% — hovering around 9%

Norfolk — 9.2 % — hovering around 8-9%, high of 17% reported on July 12

Peninsula — 11.4% — trending back up, as high as numbers in mid July

Portsmouth — 10.1% — trending down overall from recent high of 18.6%

Virginia Beach — 6% — trending down overall from recent high of 12.4%

Western Tidewater — 13.8% — trending up, steady trend since low of 2.9% in mid June

For these numbers and more, click here to visit the VDH coronavirus page.

