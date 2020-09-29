Virginia Sept. 29 COVID-19 update: 923 new cases, 15 new deaths statewide; hospitalizations see jump, but still trending down overall

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 923 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday after an unusually low 449 new cases were reported the day before.

The case increase raised Virginia’s 7-day average slightly, but the trend has overall been down. The biggest thing that stands out Tuesday is the increase of 68 patients currently hospitalized statewide, however the state has seen similar one-day increases in recent weeks as hospitalizations trended down.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: (+923, 147,516 total), down more than 200-plus cases per day on average compared to recent weeks

New deaths (+15, 3,187 total), VDH recently finished inputting backlog, deaths steady

Hospitalizations (+68 patients, 958 total), one-day increase high but not unlike recent trends, trending down overall

Testing (4.6% 7-day average of positive tests), steep recent downward trend, Virginia averaging more than 16,000 tests per day

The Virginia Department of Health also reported 15 new deaths on Tuesday. Reported deaths have been lower in recent days after VDH caught up on a backlog of death data.

“Deaths by date of death,” which shows the day a COVID–19 patient actually died, shows deaths have been steady for nearly three months. Deaths in the gray areas of the chart may have not been reported yet.

And the state’s percent of positive tests continues to decline with higher testing levels and lowered virus transmission.

On Monday, VDH launched a new supplemental Pandemic Metrics Dashboard, which visualizes COVID-19 transmission trends and impacts by region, and metrics for each school district based on CDC indicators.

Most school districts in Hampton Roads are still virtual, but Virginia Beach City Public Schools did open up for preschool through second grade students on Tuesday. VDH’s school metrics page shows Virginia Beach is at lower risk (light green) of transmission due to its low 4.4% percent positivity, but is at higher risk (orange) due to the change in new cases per 100,000 people in the last 14 days (83.52).

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads

Accomack 1,175 cases, 90 hospitalized, 19 deaths (no change)

Chesapeake: 4,333 cases, 414 hospitalized, 72 deaths (+18 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Franklin 422 cases, 19 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+6 cases)

Gloucester: 249 cases, 13 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+2 cases)

Hampton: 1,837 cases, 65 hospitalized, 26 deaths (+10 cases)

Isle of Wight: 750 cases, 35 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+8 cases)

James City County: 856 cases, 65 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+4 cases, +1 death)

Mathews: 75 cases, 6 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+1 case)

Newport News: 2,753 cases, 102 hospitalized, 40 deaths (+9 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Norfolk: 4,870 cases, 367 hospitalized, 78 deaths (+30 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Northampton: 305 cases, 49 hospitalized, 31 deaths (no change)

Poquoson: 75 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (no change)

Portsmouth: 2,567 cases, 281 hospitalized, 59 deaths (+6 cases, +5 hospitalized)

Southampton: 760 cases, 22 hospitalized, 25 deaths (+3 cases, +2 deaths)

Suffolk: 1,984 cases, 123 hospitalized, 72 deaths (+10 cases)

Virginia Beach: 6,901 cases, 378 hospitalized, 91 deaths (+43 cases, +4 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 183 cases, 12 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+1 case)

York: 549 cases, 16 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+3 cases)

Key local metrics

154 new cases, trending down overall

4 new deaths, steady

+16 hospitalizations, trending down overall

7 day rate of positive tests (excluding Eastern Shore): 4.8%, trending down

Chesapeake — 4.5% — steady after steep drop

Eastern Shore — 1.3% — low overall, (low overall testing)

Hampton— 3.4% — trending down (steep drop)

Norfolk — 3.8% — steady after steep drop

Peninsula — 3% — trending down (steep drop)

Portsmouth — 3.8% — steep drop

Virginia Beach — 3.7% — steady decline

Western Tidewater — 11.4% — high due to outbreak at Deerfield Correctional

To see all the VDH data for yourself, click here.

Latest Posts: