Virginia Sept. 28 COVID-19 update: Virus levels dipping, but Va. reporting about 40 deaths per day on average

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s overall coronavirus levels are trending down after a recent peak in daily reported cases in mid-September, but the effects of the delta surge are still showing.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 40 deaths per day on average, and that number is still climbing overall. 55 new deaths were reported Tuesday, but that’s after just 3 were reported Monday (reporting is typically lower coming out of the weekend due to lag).

The U.S. as a whole is reporting a similar trend, with cases trending down but deaths going up (the nation is reporting more than 2,000 new COVID-19 deaths per day on average). That’s because deaths lag cases.

COVID hospitalizations (2,112 current patients on average) have dipped slightly from two weeks ago but are still mostly steady. 552 COVID patients are in the ICU.

However cases are down about 600 per day compared to two weeks ago and the percentage of tests coming back positive is down to 9.1%, showing decreased viral spread.

Gov. Ralph Northam talked about the improving metrics on Monday, but still said numbers were “way too high” as he encouraged more people to get vaccinated. More than 80% of adults now have at least one dose in Virginia and more than 60% of all Virginians are fully vaccinated.

State metrics

New cases ( +2,641 , 860,493 total) 3,003 per day on average, has dropped about 600 cases per day on average compared to about two weeks ago

, 860,493 total) Avg. of new cases per 100k of population: 35

New deaths ( +55, 12,647 total) 40 per day on average, up significantly on average from earlier this summer and climbing

12,647 total) Current hospitalizations ( +5 patients , 2,111 total currently) 2,112 7-day average (steady the past week but still at February 2021 levels)

, 2,111 total currently) Test positivity: 9.1% (12.5% in Hampton Roads)

(12.5% in Hampton Roads) Vaccine doses administered: 10,544,780

Percent of population with at least one dose: 67.6% (5,771,628 people overall)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 80.3 %

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 60.2%

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 71.6%

Local case numbers

Accomack: 3,758 cases, 286 hospitalized, 67 deaths (+9 cases, +2 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Chesapeake: 27,142 cases, 1,233 hospitalized, 330 deaths (+99 cases, +1 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Franklin: 1,491 cases, 70 hospitalized, 39 deaths (+7 cases)

Gloucester: 3,584 cases, 87 hospitalized, 60 deaths (+28 cases)

Hampton: 14,151 cases, 630 hospitalized, 216 deaths (+59 cases, +2 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Isle of Wight: 4,084 cases, 203 hospitalized, 77 deaths (+23 cases)

James City County: 6,413 cases, 234 hospitalized, 86 deaths (+31 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Mathews: 836 cases, 28 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+5 cases)

Newport News: 19,281 cases, 734 hospitalized, 274 deaths (+74 cases, +4 hospitalized, +5 deaths)

Norfolk: 23,040 cases, 1,424 hospitalized, 304 deaths (+84 cases, +5 hospitalized, +1 death)

Northampton: 1,070 cases, 97 hospitalized, 39 deaths (+4 cases, +1 death)

Poquoson: 1,208 cases, 33 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+10 cases)

Portsmouth: 11,838 cases, 861 hospitalized, 221 deaths (+55 cases, +5 hospitalized, +1 death)

Southampton: 2,242 cases, 80 hospitalized, 59 deaths (+5 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Suffolk: 10,196 cases, 638 hospitalized, 214 deaths (+47 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 47,177 cases, 2,467 hospitalized, 489 deaths (+141 cases, +6 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 1,062 cases, 40 hospitalized, 14 deaths (no change)

York: 5,037 cases, 119 hospitalized, 68 deaths (+19 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Local test positivity: 12.5% (back down after reaching about 17%)