Virginia Sept. 27 COVID-19 update: State numbers trending down with 736 new cases, Hampton Roads makes up 9% of daily increase

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 736 additional cases of COVID-19 and 15 new deaths related to the virus.

As of Sunday morning, September 27, Virginia has an overall number of 146,144 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the 736 cases reported from Friday, 561 have been confirmed by testing. Another 175 were probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads

Accomack 1,175 cases, 90 hospitalized, 19 deaths (no change)

Chesapeake: 4,299 cases, 409 hospitalized, 72 deaths (+3 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin 415 cases, 19 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+no change)

Gloucester: 244 cases, 13 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+2 cases)

Hampton: 1,819 cases, 65 hospitalized, 24 deaths (+10 cases)

Isle of Wight: 739 cases, 35 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+6 cases)

James City County: 851 cases, 64 hospitalized, 20 deaths (+3 cases)

Mathews: 74 cases, 6 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+2 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Newport News: 2,733 cases, 100 hospitalized, 38 deaths (+12 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 4,824 cases, 363 hospitalized, 78 deaths (+1 hospitalized)

Northampton: 305 cases, 49 hospitalized, 31 deaths (no change)

Poquoson: 74 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (no change)

Portsmouth: 2,559 cases, 276 hospitalized, 59 deaths (+4 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Southampton: 757 cases, 22 hospitalized, 23 deaths (+2 cases)

Suffolk: 1,972 cases, 123 hospitalized, 72 deaths (+2 cases)

Virginia Beach: 6,826 cases, 374 hospitalized, 90 deaths (+17 cases, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 181 cases, 12 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+3 cases)

York: 545 cases, 16 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+1 case)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 67 cases Saturday which is 9% of the daily increase statewide.

The Virginia Department of Health also reported 26 new residents hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 868 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

Latest Posts