Virginia Sept. 26 COVID-19 update: 975 new cases, 8 additional deaths, Mathews Co. reports high daily increase

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 975 additional cases of COVID-19 and 8 new deaths related to the virus.

As of Saturday morning, September 26, Virginia has an overall number of 145,408 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the 975 cases reported from Friday, 935 have been confirmed by testing. Another 85 were probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

On Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam and Virginia first lady Pam Northam tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor currently doesn’t have symptoms, but Pam Northam has mild symptoms.

The couple was tested Thursday afternoon after they were notified a member of the governor’s residence staff, “who works closely within the couple’s living quarters,” had tested positive.

Virginia’s average of new cases has dipped in recent days, down from about 1,000 new cases per day to about 800. That’s the lowest it’s been since July. Percent positivity is also now almost under 5% after a steady drop recently.

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads

Accomack 1,175 cases, 90 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+3 cases)

Chesapeake: 4,296 cases, 407 hospitalized, 71 deaths (+25 cases, +5 hospitalized)

Franklin 415 cases, 19 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+2 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Gloucester: 242 cases, 13 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+7 cases)

Hampton: 1,809 cases, 65 hospitalized, 24 deaths (+6 cases)

Isle of Wight: 733 cases, 35 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+10 cases)

James City County: 848 cases, 64 hospitalized, 20 deaths (+5 cases)

Mathews: 72 cases, 5 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+23 cases)

Newport News: 2,721 cases, 97 hospitalized, 38 deaths (+6 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 4,824 cases, 363 hospitalized, 78 deaths (+24 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Northampton: 305 cases, 49 hospitalized, 31 deaths (no change)

Poquoson: 74 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (no change)

Portsmouth: 2,555 cases, 275 hospitalized, 59 deaths (+8 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Southampton: 755 cases, 22 hospitalized, 23 deaths (+7 cases)

Suffolk: 1,970 cases, 123 hospitalized, 72 deaths (+7 cases)

Virginia Beach: 6,809 cases, 374 hospitalized, 89 deaths (+33 cases, +5 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 178 cases, 12 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+1 case)

York: 544 cases, 16 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+3 cases)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 170 cases Saturday which is 17% of the daily increase statewide.

The Virginia Department of Health also reported 57 new residents hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 924 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

Latest Posts