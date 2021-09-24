Virginia Sept. 24 COVID-19 update: Cases and test positivity have dipped slightly, deaths & hospitalizations still high

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia is seeing its overall COVID virus levels dipping slightly but the delta surge is still making its presence known, with rising death reporting (38 COVID-19 deaths per day on average) and still over 2,000 current COVID patients statewide.

557 of those patients are in the ICU, just under the levels of the 2020 winter surge.

Cases are still high (February 2021 levels) but Virginia overall is reporting about 400 fewer cases per day compared to about two weeks ago.

The number of tests coming back positive has also dipped to 9.5% statewide and 12.8% in Hampton Roads.

And Vaccinations are continuing to rise, albeit slowly, with 59.8% of the total population now fully vaccinated. The Virginia Department of Health is also getting ready to roll out booster shots for at-risk people.

State metrics

New cases ( +2,886 , 849,865 total) 3,238 per day on average, has dropped about 400 cases per day on average compared to about two weeks ago

, 849,865 total) Avg. of new cases per 100k of population: 38

New deaths ( +48, 12,511 total) 38 per day on average, up significantly on average from earlier this summer and climbing

12,511 total) Current hospitalizations ( -62 patients , 2,106 total currently) 2,157 7-day average (steady the past week but still highest since February)

, 2,106 total currently) Test positivity: 9.5% (12.8% in Hampton Roads)

(12.8% in Hampton Roads) Vaccine doses administered: 10,484,719

Percent of population with at least one dose: 67.3% (5,743,637 people overall)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 79.9 %

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 59.8%

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 71.2%

Local cases

Accomack: 3,682 cases, 282 hospitalized, 64 deaths (+17 cases, +5 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 26,864 cases, 1,226 hospitalized, 327 deaths (+94 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin: 1,448 cases, 68 hospitalized, 38 deaths (+19 cases)

Gloucester: 3,505 cases, 87 hospitalized, 58 deaths (+23 cases, +2 death)

Hampton: 13,970 cases, 623 hospitalized, 214 deaths (+49 cases, +3 hospitalized, +1 death)

Isle of Wight: 4,032 cases, 202 hospitalized, 77 deaths (+22 cases)

James City County: 6,302 cases, 228 hospitalized, 86 deaths (+21 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Mathews: 823 cases, 28 hospitalized, 15 deaths ( +4 cases)

Newport News: 19,005 cases, 723 hospitalized, 269 deaths (+65 cases, +5 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Norfolk: 22,747 cases, 1,396 hospitalized, 301 deaths (+74 cases, +1 death)

Northampton: 1,048 cases, 97 hospitalized, 38 deaths (+8 cases)

Poquoson: 1,187 cases, 33 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+7 cases)

Portsmouth: 11,683 cases, 856 hospitalized, 219 deaths (+42 cases, -5 hospitalized, +1 death)

Southampton: 2,217 cases, 75 hospitalized, 59 deaths (+14 cases)

Suffolk: 10,082 cases, 630 hospitalized, 210 deaths (+36 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 46,668 cases, 2,436 hospitalized, 487 deaths (+138 cases, +4 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Williamsburg: 1,054 cases, 39 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+7 cases)

York: 4,967 cases, 116 hospitalized, 67 deaths (+22 cases, +3 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Local test positivity: 12.9% (back down after reaching about 17%)