Virginia Sept. 24 COVID-19 update: 902 new cases, 24 new deaths; VDH still inputting backlogged death data

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 902 new COVID-19 cases and 24 new deaths on Thursday.

The Virginia Department of Health says it’s still in the process of inputting backlogged death data into its system, which is now expected to go through Friday, September 25. Deaths are steady overall at about 10 per day. 3,113 Virginians have now died due to COVID-19.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: (+902, 143,492 total), 7-day average (862 cases per day) now down by about 150 cases compared to recent averages

New deaths (+24, 3,113 total), VDH had said backlogged deaths were being added through Sept. 21, but now it’s now extended through Sept. 25. “Deaths by date of death” is still mostly steady overall.

Hospitalizations (+66 patients, 982 total), trending down overall

Testing (5.3% 7-day average of positive tests), steep recent downward trend

Hospitalizations did see a relatively large 24-hour reporting jump, but are still mostly trending down. Percent positivity also continues to steadily decrease, down 2.5% compared to just over two weeks ago.

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads

Accomack 1,169 cases, 90 hospitalized, 19 deaths (no change)

Chesapeake: 4,262 cases, 396 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+25 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Franklin 403 cases, 18 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+6 cases)

Gloucester: 234 cases, 13 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+4 cases)

Hampton: 1,800 cases, 63 hospitalized, 24 deaths (+7 cases)

Isle of Wight: 718 cases, 35 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+9 cases)

James City County: 839 cases, 64 hospitalized, 20 deaths (+1 case)

Mathews: 42 cases, 3 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+1 case)

Newport News: 2,704 cases, 96 hospitalized, 37 deaths (+4 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 4,781 cases, 356 hospitalized, 78 deaths (+16 cases, +1 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Northampton: 305 cases, 49 hospitalized, 31 deaths (no change)

Poquoson: 75 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (no change)

Portsmouth: 2,539 cases, 274 hospitalized, 58 deaths (+5 cases)

Southampton: 746 cases, 21 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+2 cases)

Suffolk: 1,928 cases, 123 hospitalized, 72 deaths (+12 cases)

Virginia Beach: 6,734 cases, 365 hospitalized, 86 deaths (+45 cases, + 5 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Williamsburg: 178 cases, 12 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+1 case)

York: 541 cases, 16 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+4 cases)

Key local metrics

141 new cases, trending down

6 new deaths, steady

+4 currently hospitalized, trending down

7 day rate of positive tests (excluding Eastern Shore): 618%, trending down

Chesapeake — 4.7% — steady after steep drop

Eastern Shore — 2% — low overall, (low overall testing)

Hampton— 4.1% — trending down (steep drop)

Norfolk — 3.7% — trending down (steep drop)

Peninsula — 3.8% — trending down (steep drop)

Portsmouth — 8.7% — steady around 9%

Virginia Beach — 4.3% — trending down overall

Western Tidewater — 14% — steady around 10%

Percent positivity is down or trending down in almost all of Hampton Roads, except in Western Tidewater, where there are correctional facility outbreaks. If you take out Western Tidewater, which is on the edge of the region, the rest of Hampton Roads is at 4.8% positivity.

Cases are down overall, but deaths are still elevated.

For more information from the Virginia Department of Health, click here.

