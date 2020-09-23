Virginia Sept. 23 COVID-19 update: 580 new cases, 29 new deaths statewide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported a relatively low 580 new COVID-19 cases along with 29 new deaths on Wednesday.

15 new deaths were in Hampton Roads, which is still seeing elevated deaths after a late July surge in cases. Cases and percent positivity have since gone down steadily, along with hospitalizations.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: (+580, 142,590 total), 7-day average down by about 100 cases compared to recent averages

New deaths (+29, 3,089 total), VDH had said backlogged deaths were being added through Sept. 21, but high numbers still being reported. “Deaths by date of death” is still mostly steady overall.

Hospitalizations (-24 patients, 916 total), trending down overall

Testing (5.5% 7-day average of positive tests), steep recent downward trend

The Virginia Department of Health had said it was inputting backlogged death data through this week, and it’s still reporting higher than average numbers. The backlog has led to a spike in the “reported deaths” graph, but “deaths by date of death” shows the deaths are spread out more evenly, with a significant increase on August 20.

Like recent weeks, case numbers have been below average for the beginning of the week. Typically more cases are reported in the later days of the week, which may bring the 7-day average up again.

The 7-average for percent of positive cases is still at 5.5% like Tuesday. That percentage has dropped steadily recently.

Current hospitalizations continue to creep down.

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads

Accomack 1,169 cases, 90 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+2 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 4,241 cases, 393 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+21 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin 397 cases, 18 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+1 case)

Gloucester: 230 cases, 13 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+2 cases)

Hampton: 1,793 cases, 63 hospitalized, 24 deaths (+4 cases, +3 deaths)

Isle of Wight: 709 cases, 35 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+5 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

James City County: 838 cases, 64 hospitalized, 20 deaths (+4 cases, +1 death)

Mathews: 41 cases, 3 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+2 cases)

Newport News: 2,700 cases, 95 hospitalized, 37 deaths (+10 cases, +3 hospitalized, +4 deaths)

Norfolk: 4,765 cases, 355 hospitalized, 75 deaths (+1 case, +3 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Northampton: 305 cases, 49 hospitalized, 31 deaths (no change)

Poquoson: 75 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (no change)

Portsmouth: 2,534 cases, 274 hospitalized, 58 deaths (+5 cases)

Southampton: 744 cases, 21 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+23 cases)

Suffolk: 1,916 cases, 123 hospitalized, 72 deaths (+8 cases)

Virginia Beach: 6,689 cases, 360 hospitalized, 83 deaths (+15 cases, +3 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Williamsburg: 177 cases, 12 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+1 case)

York: 537 cases, 16 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+3 cases)

Key local metrics

107 new cases, trending down

15 new deaths, steady

-14 current hospitalizations (241 total), trending down

7 day rate of positive tests (excluding Eastern Shore): 6%, trending down

Chesapeake — 5% — trending down overall (steep drop)

Eastern Shore — 1.4% — low overall, (low overall testing)

Hampton— 4.9% — trending down (steep drop)

Norfolk — 3.7% — trending down (steep drop)

Peninsula — 3.8% — trending down (steep drop)

Portsmouth — 8.8% — steady around 9%

Virginia Beach — 4.2% — trending down

Western Tidewater — 11.6% — steady around 10%

For more information from the Virginia Department of Health, click here.

