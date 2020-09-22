Virginia Sept. 22 COVID-19 update: 872 new cases, 39 new deaths statewide; spike of 146 new cases in Southampton County

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 872 new COVID-19 cases and 39 new deaths on Tuesday as the state’s percent positivity dipped again to 5.5%.

231 of those cases and 15 deaths were reported in Hampton Roads, including 146 new cases in Southampton County. Western Tidewater Regional Jail in Suffolk recently announced an outbreak there, but those cases would appear under Suffolk’s count on the Virginia Department of Health’s website and not Southampton County. WAVY has reached out to learn more.

Otherwise, Hampton Roads’ new cases are down significantly from late July/August, but deaths from that surge are still being reported.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: (+872, 142,010 total), steady around 1,000 cases per day

New deaths (+39, 3,060 total), VDH had said backlogged deaths were being added through Sept. 21. “Deaths by date of death” is steady overall, but there was an increase around August 20, and another spike on Sept. 15.

Hospitalizations (-55 patients, 940 total), trending down overall

Testing (5.5% 7-day average of positive tests), steep recent downward trend

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads

Accomack 1,167 cases, 89 hospitalized, 19 deaths (no change)

Chesapeake: 4,220 cases, 392 hospitalized, 69 deaths (+8 cases, +3 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin 396 cases, 18 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+9 cases)

Gloucester: 228 cases, 13 hospitalized, 2 deaths (no change)

Hampton: 1,789 cases, 63 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+7 cases)

Isle of Wight: 704 cases, 34 hospitalized, 17 deaths (+2 cases)

James City County: 834 cases, 64 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+3 cases)

Mathews: 39 cases, 3 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+2 cases)

Newport News: 2,690 cases, 92 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+9 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 4,764 cases, 352 hospitalized, 72 deaths (+9 cases, +4 deaths)

Northampton: 305 cases, 49 hospitalized, 31 deaths (no change)

Poquoson: 75 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (-1 case)

Portsmouth: 2,529 cases, 274 hospitalized, 58 deaths (+4 cases, +3 hospitalized, +5 deaths)

Southampton: 721 cases, 21 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+146 cases)

Suffolk: 1,908 cases, 123 hospitalized, 72 deaths (+11 cases, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 6,674 cases, 357 hospitalized, 81 deaths (+18 cases, +2 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Williamsburg: 176 cases, 12 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+1 case)

York: 534 cases, 16 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+2 cases, +2 deaths)

Key local metrics

231 new cases, trending down overall (big spike in Southampton)

15 new deaths, “deaths by date of death” steady

Current hospitalizations not updated (286 total as of Monday), trending down overall

7 day rate of positive tests (excluding Eastern Shore): 6.38%, trending down

Chesapeake — 4.6% — trending down (steep drop)

Eastern Shore — 1.7% — low overall, (low overall testing)

Hampton— 5% — trending down (steep drop)

Norfolk — 3.7% — trending down (steep drop)

Peninsula — 4% — trending down (steep drop)

Portsmouth — 11% — recent trend back up

Virginia Beach — 4.6% — trending down

Western Tidewater — 10.2% — steady around 10%

This article will be updated. For more information from the Virginia Department of Health, click here.

