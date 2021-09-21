Virginia Sept. 21 COVID-19 Update: Over 3,300 new cases, positivity rate at 9.8%

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 3,335 new cases along with 52 new deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday. The percent positivity rate in the commonwealth remains at 9.8%.

As of Tuesday morning, Sept. 21, Virginia has an overall number of 839,475 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the overall cases reported, 630,007 have been confirmed by testing. 209,468 are probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

According to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, there are currently 2,211 people in Virginia hospitalized due to COVID-19. State health officials also reported 52 new COVID-19-related deaths. So far, the virus has taken the lives of 12,364 people in the state.

State metrics

New cases ( +3,335 , 839,475 total) 3,580 per day on average and going up overall (at February 2021 levels)

, 839,475 total) Avg. of new cases per 100k of population: 42

New deaths ( + 52, 12,312 total) 32 per day on average, up significantly on average from earlier this summer, highest since March

52, 12,312 total) Current hospitalizations ( +53 patients , 2,158 total currently) 2,148 7-day average (steady the past week but still highest since February)

, 2,158 total currently) Test positivity: 9.8% (15.1% in Hampton Roads)

(15.1% in Hampton Roads) Vaccine doses administered: 10,466,754

Percent of population with at least one dose: 68% (5,806,630 people overall)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 80.6%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 58.8%

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 70.3%

Local cases

Accomack: 3,630 cases, 274 hospitalized, 63 deaths (+18 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 26,545 cases, 1,225 hospitalized, 325 deaths (+117 cases, +9 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin: 1,415 cases, 67 hospitalized, 38 deaths (+15 cases)

Gloucester: 3,447 cases, 84 hospitalized, 56 deaths (+22 cases)

Hampton: 13,820 cases, 616 hospitalized, 211 deaths (+63 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 3,964 cases, 197 hospitalized, 77 deaths (+27 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

James City County: 6,202 cases, 226 hospitalized, 85 deaths (+18 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Mathews: 803 cases, 28 hospitalized, 15 deaths (+3 cases)

Newport News: 18,817 cases, 714 hospitalized, 264 deaths (+102 cases, +3 hospitalized, +1 death)

Norfolk: 22,426 cases, 1,377 hospitalized, 297 deaths (+71 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Northampton: 1027 cases, 96 hospitalized, 38 deaths (+5 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Poquoson: 1,163 cases, 33 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+17 cases)

Portsmouth: 11,569 cases, 861 hospitalized, 217 deaths (+64 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Southampton: 2,187 cases, 74 hospitalized, 59 deaths (+3 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Suffolk: 9,956 cases, 620 hospitalized, 207 deaths (+55 cases, +6 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Virginia Beach: 46,220 cases, 2,418 hospitalized, 480 deaths (+187 cases, +23 hospitalized, +9 deaths)

Williamsburg: 1036 cases, 38 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+2 cases)

York: 4,900 cases, 113 hospitalized, 64 deaths (+26 cases, +1 hospitalized)

For additional information on COVID-19 metrics in the commonwealth, go to the Virginia Department of Health website.