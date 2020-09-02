Virginia Sept. 2 COVID-19 update: 927 new cases, 29 new deaths statewide; Portsmouth dips below 10% positivity for 1st time since June

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s average of new COVID-19 cases is back above 1,000 per day after 927 new cases were reported on Wednesday morning by the Virginia Department of Health.

The overall case trend is still fairly steady, but the state’s average has gone up about 150 cases per day since two weeks ago. Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday that he believes the state’s outbreak is “moderately contained,” but acknowledged new increases in cases in several areas of the state — particularly in the Southwest region.

Outbreaks at colleges are contributing to the increases. In the Southwest region, Virginia Tech has reported 178 positive cases since August 9, with Radford University added nearly 300 since the week of August 18. In the Northwest region, James Madison University, which decided Tuesday to move classes primarily online after a surge in cases, is reporting more than 600 active cases as of Wednesday.

Northam called trends in the Eastern region (Hampton Roads) “positive,” emphasizing the region’s steady downward trend in new cases from nearly 500 per day in late to about 200 today. However he says won’t lift extra restrictions placed on the region — including a 10 p.m. alcohol cutoff and midnight closing time for restaurants — until after Labor Day weekend to avoid a resurgence in cases. There are also no plans at this time to lift any restrictions statewide.

Case numbers are relatively low among colleges in the region that publicly report their COVID-19 data on a daily basis. William & Mary is reporting 0 positive cases among students and less than 10 among employees. Christopher Newport University is reporting 7 active cases among students and 1 employee positive.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: (+927, 122,542 total) — Trend up over last two weeks, but steady overall

New deaths (+29 2,641 total) — Trend up over last two weeks, but steady overall

Hospitalizations (+75 patients, 1,114 total) — Large 24-hour increase, but overall trend down over last three weeks

Testing (7.7% 7-day average of positive tests) — steady overall, but up 1.5% since August 22 (mostly outside Eastern region)

Despite decreasing case trends, the Eastern region actually added 40 of the 75 new COVID-19 hospitalized patients reported Wednesday. The overall trend has been going down.

The state is also seeing a recent upward trend in reported deaths (up to 18 per day). That number has fluctuated between about 23 per day and 7 per day since early June. The Eastern region actually reported its highest number of deaths per day of any day of the pandemic with 12, and its 7-day average is also at its highest point with 6 per day. Portsmouth had 5 of those 12 deaths.

Reported deaths however are on a lag, and don’t indicate how many people died in the past 24 hours. “Deaths by date of death,” which shows the day a COVID-19 patient actually died, smooths out this data. (Note: recent deaths that happened in the gray area of the chart may not be reported yet)

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads

Accomack 1,148 cases, 87 hospitalized, 19 deaths

Chesapeake: 3,826 cases, 334 hospitalized, 49 deaths (+15 cases, +6 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin: 313 cases, 8 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+1 case, +1 death)

Gloucester: 206 cases, 13 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+2 cases)

Hampton: 1,570 cases, 54 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+8 cases)

Isle of Wight: 566 cases, 25 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+6 cases)

James City County: 749 cases, 63 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+3 cases)

Mathews: 23 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths

Newport News: 2,364 cases, 89 hospitalized, 28 deaths (+29 cases, +1 death)

Norfolk: 4,429 cases, 291 hospitalized, 57 deaths (+23 cases, +3 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Northampton: 304 cases, 49 hospitalized, 29 deaths

Poquoson: 68 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths

Portsmouth: 2,242 cases, 186 hospitalized, 41 deaths (+8 cases, +6 hospitalized, +5 deaths)

Southampton: 361 cases, 15 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+2 cases)

Suffolk: 1,674, 113 hospitalized, 62 deaths (+14 cases, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 6,081 cases, 324 hospitalized, 70 deaths (+32 cases, +3 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 154 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths (-1 case)

York: 468 cases, 15 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+1 case)

Key local metrics

144 new cases, trending down overall

12 new deaths, trending up

+40 current hospitalizations, down overall

7-day rate of positive tests (excluding Eastern Shore): 9.6% — trending back up overall

Chesapeake — 11.4% — back down last two days, but hovering around 11-12%

Eastern Shore — 2.1% — trending down, low overall, (low overall testing)

Hampton— 8.9% — back down last few days, but hovering around 9%

Norfolk — 8.3 % — trending down overall from high of 17% reported on July 12

Peninsula — 10.2% — trending back up, almost back to recent high of 11.5% on July 17

Portsmouth — 9.9% — trending down from recent high of 18.6%

Virginia Beach — 5.9% — trending down from recent high of 12.4%

Western Tidewater — 12.7% — steady around 12%

Portsmouth has dipped back below 10% positivity for the first time since June. Norfolk and Virginia Beach continue to trend in the right direction, but Western Tidewater and Chesapeake are still high and haven’t seen sustained downward trends. The Peninsula’s percent positivty has been steadily increasing for nearly a month.

For these numbers and more, click here to visit the VDH coronavirus page.

