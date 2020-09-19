Virginia Sept. 19 COVID-19 update: 953 new cases, 41 news deaths reported after backlog; Hampton Roads percent positivity trends down

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 953 additional cases of COVID-19 and 41 new deaths related to the virus.

As of Saturday morning, September 19, Virginia has an overall number of 139,655 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak.

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads, where cases have been decreasing:

Accomack 1,166 cases, 89 hospitalized, 19 deaths (-1 case)

Chesapeake: 4,184 cases, 383 hospitalized, 67 deaths (+15 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin: 385 cases, 18 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+2 cases)

Gloucester: 226 cases, 13 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+1 case)

Hampton: 1,768 cases, 59 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+7 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 695 cases, 34 hospitalized, 17 deaths (+7 cases, +1 death)

James City County: 824 cases, 63 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+6 cases)

Mathews: 35 cases, 3 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+4 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Newport News: 2,638 cases, 90 hospitalized, 33 deaths (+20 cases, + 1 death )

Norfolk: 4,723 cases, 351 hospitalized, 68 deaths (+2 cases, +5 hospitalized, +1 death)

Northampton: 305 cases, 49 hospitalized, 31 deaths

Poquoson: 76 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths

Portsmouth: 2,518 cases, 268 hospitalized, 51 deaths (+18 cases, +2 deaths)

Southampton: 530 cases, 21 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+4 cases, +5 deaths)

Suffolk: 1,889 cases, 123 hospitalized, 71 deaths (+4 cases, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 6,620 cases, 355 hospitalized, 79 deaths (+24 cases, +1 hospitalized, +death)

Williamsburg: 172 cases, 12 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+2 cases)

York: 523 cases, 16 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+3 cases)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 119 cases Saturday which is 12% of the daily increase statewide.

The Virginia Department of Health said earlier this week it was inputting a backlogged of COVID-19 death data, and it appears to be the case still on Saturday with the 41 new deaths added. 247 new deaths have been reported by VDH in the last five days.

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 960 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

A new poll released Thursday by Virginia Commonwealth University showed 66 percent of Virginians are against a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for residents and 40 percent said they don’t plan on getting a no-cost vaccine when it’s available.

For more information from VDH, click here.

For more data on coronavirus in Virginia, visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website.

Latest Posts