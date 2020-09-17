Virginia Sept. 17 COVID-19 update: Cases staying around 1K per day, another 36 new deaths reported; VB, Norfolk almost in positivity ‘green zone’

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 1,101 new COVID-19 cases and another day of high reported deaths, 36, on Thursday as health officials apparently continue to input backlogged death data into their system.

Over the past three days, the Virginia Department of Health has reported 177 new COVID-19 deaths, well above recent figures.

Death certificate data, which shows the date a COVID-19 patient actually died, shows there was a significant increase in deaths around August 20.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: (+1,101, 137,460 total), steady around 1,000 cases per day

New deaths (+36, 2,920 total), high reported increase due to backlog, “deaths by date of death” steady overall, but increase around August 20

Hospitalizations (-32 patients, 995 total), trending down overall

Testing (6.7% 7-day average of positive tests), recent downward trend

Though cases remain steady, hospitalizations and percent positivity are decreasing. The percent of positive tests statewide went down by more than 1% in just over a week.

Cases and positivity rates are declining both statewide and Hampton Roads. The statewide total and region total are both 6.7%, though Hampton Roads does have areas well below that percentage.

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads

Accomack 1,163 cases, 88 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+2 cases)

Chesapeake: 4,141 cases, 381 hospitalized, 58 deaths (+22 cases, +2 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Franklin: 380 cases, 18 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+3 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Gloucester: 226 cases, 13 hospitalized, 2 deaths (no change)

Hampton: 1,748 cases, 58 hospitalized, 20 deaths (+12 cases)

Isle of Wight: 683 cases, 33 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+11 cases, +6 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

James City County: 812 cases, 63 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+8 cases)

Mathews: 35 cases, 3 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+4 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Newport News: 2,629 cases, 90 hospitalized, 32 deaths (+9 cases)

Norfolk: 4,707 cases, 342 hospitalized, 67 deaths (+22 cases, +4 hospitalized, +1 death)

Northampton: 304 cases, 49 hospitalized, 30 deaths (+1 death)

Poquoson: 76 cases, 3 hospitalized, 1 deaths (no change)

Portsmouth: 2,439 cases, 266 hospitalized, 48 deaths (+12 cases, +4 hospitalized, +1 death)

Southampton: 525 cases, 21 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+20 cases, +1 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Suffolk: 1,877 cases, 123 hospitalized, 69 deaths (+18 cases, +5 hospitalized, +4 deaths)

Virginia Beach: 6,553 cases, 349 hospitalized, 78 deaths (+38 cases, +2 deaths)

Williamsburg: 170 cases, 12 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+1 case)

York: 514 cases, 15 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+1 case)

Key local metrics

165 new cases, steady trend

17 new deaths, upward trend around August 20

-26 current hospitalized patients (263 total), trending down

7 day rate of positive tests (excluding Eastern Shore): 6.75%, trending down

Chesapeake — 5.8% — trending down (steep drop)

Eastern Shore — 1.9% — low overall, (low overall testing)

Hampton— 5.7% — trending down (steep drop)

Norfolk — 5.1% — trending down (steep drop)

Peninsula — 5.3% — trending down (steep drop)

Portsmouth — 10% — trending down overall, but still relatively high

Virginia Beach — 5.1% — trending down

Western Tidewater — 10.3% — trending down overall, but still relatively high

Virginia Beach and Norfolk are on the verge of entering the “green zone” of 5% test positivity rate or lower, per White House coronavirus guidelines. Anything above 5% is considered “too high,” according to the World Health Organization, which recommended in May that governments see their percent positivity remain below 5% for two weeks before reopening was considered safe.

Meanwhile Portsmouth and Western Tidewater have seen their percentages go down overall, but are still considered high overall. Testing numbers in both areas have gone down.

For more information on positivity rates from Johns Hopkins University, click here.

For more information from VDH, click here.

