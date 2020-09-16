Virginia Sept. 16 COVID-19 update: 845 new cases, 45 new deaths reported; Hampton Roads’ positivity rate around 7%

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 845 new COVID-19 cases and 45 new deaths on Wednesday, just over a week after Labor Day Weekend.

It was another day of high reported deaths, after 96 backlogged deaths were disclosed Tuesday by the Virginia Department of Health. VDH says it was still working on addressing the backlog as of Wednesday.

Death reporting lags the day a COVID-19 patient actually died, because it can take several days or longer for the death to be reported to VDH and inputted into the data system.

VDH’s “death by date of death” chart shows the day a COVID-19 patient actually died and gives a clearer picture.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: (+845, 136,359 total), steady around 1,000 cases per day

New deaths (+45, 2,884 total), high reported increase due to backlog, “deaths by date of death” steady overall

Hospitalizations (+12 patients, 1,027 total), trending down overall

Testing (6.9% 7-day average of positive tests), recent downward trend

Cases and “deaths by date of death” remain steady, as hospitalizations continue to trend down overall. Hampton Roads is still seeing case numbers and hospitalizations trend down overall.

The average percent of positive tests statewide is back below 7% at 6.9%, with Hampton Roads at roughly the same percentage.

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads

Accomack 1,161 cases, 88 hospitalized, 19 deaths (no change)

Chesapeake: 4,119 cases, 379 hospitalized, 55 deaths (+23 cases, +6 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Franklin: 377 cases, 15 hospitalized, 9 deaths (no change)

Gloucester: 226 cases, 13 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+1 case)

Hampton: 1,736 cases, 58 hospitalized, 20 deaths (+6 cases, +1 death)

Isle of Wight: 672 cases, 27 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+6 cases, +2 deaths)

James City County: 804 cases, 63 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+3 cases)

Mathews: 31 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+6 cases)

Newport News: 2,620 cases, 90 hospitalized, 32 deaths (+29 cases)

Norfolk: 4,685 cases, 338 hospitalized, 66 deaths (+9 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Northampton: 304 cases, 49 hospitalized, 29 deaths (no change)

Poquoson: 76 cases, 3 hospitalized, 1 death (no change)

Portsmouth: 2,427 cases, 262 hospitalized, 47 deaths (+3 cases, +4 hospitalized, +1 death)

Southampton: 505 cases, 20 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+31 cases)

Suffolk: 1,859 cases, 118 hospitalized, 65 deaths (+1 case, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 6,515 cases, 349 hospitalized, 76 deaths (+8 cases, +2 deaths)

Williamsburg: 169 cases, 12 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+2 cases)

York: 513 cases, 15 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+4 cases)

Key local metrics

132 new cases , slight increase recently but down overall

, 9 new deaths, “deaths by date of death” steady overall

“deaths by date of death” steady overall Current hospitalizations: +7 patients, 289 patients total — trending down overall

— 7-day rate of positive tests (excluding Eastern Shore): 6.97%, trending down

Chesapeake — 6% — trending down (steep drop)

Eastern Shore — 2% — low overall, (low overall testing)

Hampton— 5.6% — trending down (steep drop)

Norfolk — 5.4% — trending down (steep drop)

Peninsula — 5.5% — trending down (steep drop)

Portsmouth — 10.6% — trending down overall, but still relatively high

Virginia Beach — 5.1% — trending down

Western Tidewater — 10.6% — trending down overall, but still relatively high

Percentages continue to drop almost across the board, except for Portsmouth and Western Tidewater. There’s currently an outbreak at Western Tidewater Regional Jail in Suffolk, where at least 39 inmates tested positive.

For more information from VDH, click here.