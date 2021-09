Virginia Sept. 16 COVID-19 update: 4,181 new cases, 37 deaths reported

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 4,181 new coronavirus cases and 37 new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, and is still reporting more than 2,100 current COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide.

Metrics have being trending up overall, with more than 3,600 new cases per day on average. That’s about where Virginia was in December (when cases were still rising) and February (when cases were coming down).

Reported deaths (28 per day) are at their highest levels since March.

Read more about vaccination demographic rates in Hampton Roads and more in Wednesday’s report.

State metrics

New cases (+4,181, 822,985 total), 3,662 per day on average and going up overall (highest since Feb.)

and going up overall (highest since Feb.) Avg. of new cases per 100k of population: 43

New deaths ( +37 , 12,207 total), 28 per day on average , up significantly on average from earlier this summer, highest since March

, 12,207 total), , up significantly on average from earlier this summer, highest since March Current hospitalizations (-11 patients, 2,144 total currently, 2,142 7-day average and rising overall (highest since Feb.)

(highest since Feb.) Test positivity: 10.6% (16.8% in Hampton Roads)

(16.8% in Hampton Roads) Vaccine doses administered: 10,226,850

Percent of population with at least one dose: 65.7% (5,596,532 people overall)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 78%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 58.3% ( 4,972,727 people overall)

people overall) Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 69.4%

Local cases