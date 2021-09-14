Virginia Sept. 14 COVID-19 update: 3,659 new cases and 29 deaths reported as hospitals share capacity issues due to surge

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported another 3,659 virus cases and 29 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday as metrics climb overall.

Virginia’s now reporting 3,689 cases and 24 deaths per day on average.

Hospitalizations are also climbing overall, with 2,117 currently hospitalized with COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Tuesday.

Levels are at their highest since February, and it’s taking a toll on hospitals across the state. Sentara health care workers on Tuesday talked about hospitals such as Virginia Beach General being at or near capacity and how workers are exhausted.

The vast majority are unvaccinated people. VDH data shows the unvaccinated are 16.2 times more likely to be hospitalized for COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. As of the week of Sept. 4, 0.017% of fully vaccinated people have been hospitalized, VDH data shows.

"The most striking thing is just how young they are, they're 30 years old, they're 40 years old."



"… something that I find really sad is that they require 100% oxygen, they can no longer get up and go use the restroom," says a respiratory therapist. https://t.co/caHnxn1OwX pic.twitter.com/gISc0U6R8V — WAVY TV 10 (@WAVY_News) September 14, 2021

Other hospitals across the commonwealth have also reported being overwhelmed, even in Northern Virginia.

State metrics

New cases (+3,659, 814,738 total), 3,689 per day on average and going up

and going up Avg. of new cases per 100k of population: 43.3

New deaths ( +29 , 12,118 total), 24 per day on average , up significantly on average from earlier this summer

, 12,118 total), , up significantly on average from earlier this summer Current hospitalizations (+14 patients, 2,117 total currently, 2,147 7-day average and rising

Test positivity: 10.8% (16.8% in Hampton Roads)

(16.8% in Hampton Roads) Vaccine doses administered: 10,189,664

Percent of population with at least one dose: 65.5% (5,588,650 people overall)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 77.7%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 58% ( 4,953,644 people overall)

people overall) Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 69.2%

Local cases

Accomack: 3,529 cases, 268 hospitalized, 58 deaths (+12 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 25, 901 cases, 1,193 hospitalized, 322 deaths (+96 cases +2 hospitalized)

Franklin: 1,361 cases, 66 hospitalized, 38 deaths (+7 cases, -1 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Gloucester: 3,275 cases, 81 hospitalized, 54 deaths (+41 cases)

Hampton: 13,401 cases, 593 hospitalized, 199 deaths (+64 cases, +4 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 3,826 cases, 187 hospitalized, 74 deaths (+14 cases)

James City County: 6,016 cases, 220 hospitalized, 82 deaths (+19 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Mathews: 783 cases, 28 hospitalized, 15 deaths (+1 case)

Newport News: 18,236 cases, 693 hospitalized, 254 deaths (+99 cases, +4 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 21,952 cases, 1,334 hospitalized, 295 deaths (+54 cases, +15 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Northampton: 982 cases, 92 hospitalized, 38 deaths (+12 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Poquoson: 1,105 cases, 31 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+6 cases)

Portsmouth: 11,212 cases, 807 hospitalized, 214 deaths (+54 cases, +18 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Southampton: 2,165 cases, 72 hospitalized, 58 deaths (+2 hospitalized)

Suffolk: 9,696 cases, 597 hospitalized, 204 deaths (+36 cases, +6 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 44,990 cases, 2,326 hospitalized, 459 deaths (+161 cases, +8 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 992 cases, 38 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+ 10 cases)

York: 4,752 cases, 110 hospitalized, 62 deaths (+16 cases)

Local test positivity: 16.8% (up from 15.5% two weeks ago)