Virginia Sept. 13 COVID-19 update: 874 new cases, Hampton Roads numbers trending down

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 874 additional cases of COVID-19 and 2 new deaths related to the virus.

As of Sunday morning, September 13, Virginia has an overall number of 133,814 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the 874 cases reported from Saturday, 822 have been confirmed by testing. Another 52 were probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Here is the full breakdown for the entire region:

Accomack: 1,159 cases, 88 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+1 case)

Chesapeake: 4,067 cases, 365 hospitalized, 49 deaths (+19 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Franklin: 372 cases, 10 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+9 cases)

Gloucester: 223 cases, 13 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+1 case)

Hampton: 1,714 cases, 58 hospitalized, 17 deaths (+8 cases)

Isle of Wight: 647 cases, 27 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+3 cases, +1 hospitalized)

James City County: 793 cases, 63 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+1 case)

Mathews: 23 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths

Newport News: 2,573 cases, 90 hospitalized, 28 deaths (+25 cases)

Norfolk: 4,647 cases, 333 hospitalized, 61 deaths (+17 cases)

Northampton: 304 cases, 49 hospitalized, 29 deaths

Poquoson: 76 cases, 3 hospitalized, 1 deaths (+3 cases)

Portsmouth: 2,391 cases, 255 hospitalized, 45 deaths (+18 cases)

Southampton: 407 cases, 16 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+6 cases)

Suffolk: 1,835 cases, 118 hospitalized, 63 deaths (+25 cases)

Virginia Beach: 6,453 cases, 337 hospitalized, 72 deaths (+32 cases)

Williamsburg: 164 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+2 cases)

York: 506 cases, 15 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+3 cases)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 173 cases Saturday which is almost 19% of the daily increase statewide.

On Friday, the extra COVID-19 restrictions for the Hampton Roads region were lifted. Gov. Ralph Northam said Thursday that he made the decision because health metrics had significantly improved.

Those restrictions started July 31 and included a last call for bars at 10 p.m., 50% capacity for indoor dining and limits on gatherings of more than 50 people. It impacted Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Suffolk, Portsmouth, Hampton, Williamsburg, Newport News, Poquoson, James City County and York County.

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 1,012 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

