Virginia Sept. 11 COVID-19 update: 1,115 new cases, extra Hampton Roads restrictions no longer in place

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,115 new cases of COVID-19 Friday.

At midnight, the extra COVID-19 restrictions for the Hampton Roads region were lifted. Gov. Ralph Northam said Thursday that he made the decision because health metrics had significantly improved.

After lots of hard work, the health metrics in Hampton Roads have significantly improved—and localities in the region are now rejoining the rest of the Commonwealth in Phase Three.



Let’s all continue to stay vigilant so we can keep moving forward.https://t.co/KgSVgnh5be — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) September 10, 2020

Those restrictions started July 31 and included a last call for bars at 10 p.m., 50% capacity for indoor dining and limits on gatherings of more than 50 people. It impacted Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Suffolk, Portsmouth, Hampton, Williamsburg, Newport News, Poquoson, James City County and York County.

Friday’s data shows 100 new cases and 28 additional hospitalizations in those localities. Since Wednesday of this week, Portsmouth has reported 32 new hospitalizations.

There are also two more deaths reported in Hampton Roads; one in Chesapeake and one in Norfolk.

Here is the full breakdown for the entire region:

Accomack 1,158 cases, 88 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+2 cases)

Chesapeake: 4,026 cases, 357 hospitalized, 49 deaths (+19 cases, +5 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin, 360 cases, 10 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+10 cases)

Gloucester: 218 cases, 13 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+2 cases)

Hampton: 1,690 cases, 57 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+3 cases)

Isle of Wight: 640 cases, 26 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+5 cases)

James City County: 784 cases, 63 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+2 cases)

Mathews: 23 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths

Newport News: 2,532 cases, 90 hospitalized, 28 deaths (+5 cases)

Norfolk: 4,612 cases, 327 hospitalized, 61 deaths (+35 cases, +8 hospitalized, +1 death)

Northampton: 304 cases, 49 hospitalized, 29 deaths

Poquoson: 73 cases, 3 hospitalized, 1 deaths (-1 case)

Portsmouth: 2,343 cases, 249 hospitalized, 45 deaths (+6 cases, +13 hospitalized)

Southampton: 395 cases, 16 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+2 cases)

Suffolk: 1,780 cases, 117 hospitalized, 63 deaths (+7 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 6,368 cases, 336 hospitalized, 71 deaths (+23 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 162 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+1 case)

York: 497 cases, 15 hospitalized, 6 deaths

The most recent data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results for the Eastern Region, which includes Hampton Roads, is 6.7%. The current statewide average of 7.5% is down from a peak of 20.7% on April 21.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: (+1,115, 131,640 total) — This number includes confirmed and probably cases

New deaths (+3, 2,711 total) — 2 of the 3 deaths were reported in Hampton Roads

Hospitalizations (+70 patients, 10,155 total)

Testing (7.6%, 7-day average of positive tests) — remains steady

