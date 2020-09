Virginia Sept. 10 COVID-19 update: New cases surpass 1K, 11 new deaths statewide — 2 in Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health data show 1,236 new cases on Thursday — the highest reported in four days for the Commonwealth.

It’s unclear if the high numbers are due to Labor Day’s effects showing earlier than expected in VDH data.

Hospitalizations are also up with 77 new patients being treated for the virus. Health officials are also reporting 11 additional deaths — two of which were in Portsmouth.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: (+1,236, 130,525 total) — 7-day average, up about 100 cases per day from two weeks ago

New deaths (+11, 2,708 total) — trending down in recent days

Hospitalizations (+77 patients, 10,085 total) — overall trend down over the last four weeks

Testing (7.6%, 7-day average of positive tests) — steady overall, but up by more than 1% compared to two weeks ago

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads

Accomack 1,156 cases, 88 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+1 case, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 4,007 cases, 352 hospitalized, 50 deaths (+25 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Franklin: 350 cases, 10 hospitalized, 7 deaths (+7 cases)

Gloucester: 216 cases, 13 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+5 cases)

Hampton: 1,687 cases, 57 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+26 cases)

Isle of Wight: 635 cases, 26 hospitalized, 11 deaths (+10 cases)

James City County: 782 cases, 63 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+5 cases)

Mathews: 23 cases, 2 hospitalized, 0 deaths

Newport News: 2,527 cases, 90 hospitalized, 28 deaths (+22 cases)

Norfolk: 4,577 cases, 319 hospitalized, 60 deaths (+32 cases, +7 hospitalized)

Northampton: 304 cases, 49 hospitalized, 29 deaths

Poquoson: 74 cases, 3 hospitalized, 1 death

Portsmouth: 2,337 cases, 236 hospitalized, 45 deaths (+13 cases, +19 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Southampton: 393 cases, 16 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+8 cases)

Suffolk: 1,773 cases, 116 hospitalized, 63 deaths (+15 cases)

Virginia Beach: 6,345 cases, 335 hospitalized, 71 deaths (+40 cases, +7 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 161 cases, 12 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+3 cases)

York: 497 cases, 15 hospitalized, 6 deaths (+5 cases)

