Virginia Sen. Warner addresses weak spots as state nears reopening date

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAVY) — On Wednesday, Senator Mark Warner expressed what he says are some of the most important parts to look at as officials work to reopen Virginia after closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to his elected position, Warner is also a member of a congressional task force advising the President on the economic and health recovery.

When speaking with 10 On Your Side, he said his concerns for Virginia range from the state falling short on providing tests, to the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) given to healthcare workers.

In a previous interview with WAVY News, Warner cited both as areas needing improvement for Virginia to reopen its local governments, schools, and businesses.

Warner shared the need for clarity — and volume — of COVID-19 tests. Although Virginia has recently increased testing to about 4,000 per day, it ranks among the lowest in the country per capita.

He further explained his “bitter disappointment” in the system for failing to have a coordinated approach for distributing adequate amounts of PPE to hospitals.

Warner said as recently as last Friday, he was made aware of people in the healthcare field without needed gloves and masks.

As for any upcoming coronavirus relief packages, Senator Warner urged the inclusion of his Paycheck Security proposal to keep the economy afloat in the wake of the pandemic’s economic and health crisis. He is currently pushing for a program to cover the wages and benefits of those working for businesses and nonprofits impacted by the crisis until it is resolved.

The plan would also provide funds to cover fixed operating costs such as rent, utilities, and insurance costs to help employers.

