Virginia school districts to receive millions from federal funds for coronavirus response

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia public school districts will soon receive at least $100,000 each for coronavirus “preparedness and response.”

Gov. Ralph Northam’s office made the announcement on Thursday, saying more than $220 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Recovery, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding is being allocated for the initiative.

“Students, teachers, principals, and parents are going to great lengths to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic amid a new school year, and we must do everything we can to support them,” said Governor Northam. “This additional $220 million in federal funding will give our schools the resources they need to continue operating and provide Virginians with a world-class education, whether safely in person or remotely from home.”

The funds will be used for personal protective equipment, testing supplies, sanitation products and more. All 132 public school districts will receive the funding, with a formula of $175 per student based on fall enrollment.

For example, Virginia Beach has roughly 67,000 students and will receive about $12 million. A smaller district like Northampton County on the Eastern Shore (roughly 1,600 students) would still receive $100,000 despite $175 per student there only coming out to about $280,000.

“Virginia’s teachers are heroes, and they are doing an incredible job in the midst of this pandemic,” said Secretary of Education Atif Qarni. “This funding will help ensure the safety of students, families, and teaching staff, all while providing critical support for our most at-risk students.”

The funding comes as some school districts, including several in Hampton Roads, consider returning to in-person learning. Virginia Beach (3.9% positivity rate) has in-person learning for preschool through 5th grade and 6th and 9th grades A date for grades 7 and 8 and 10 through 12 has not been determined at this time.

Newport News recently approved a plan for in-person learning and Hampton has talked about the transitioning to the physical classroom. Virginia provided guidance for reopening this summer. To read the guidance, click here.

