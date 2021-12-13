Virginia reports 2nd case of Omicron COVID-19 variant

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. (Photo: Getty Images)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia health officials are reporting the state’s second case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant as Virginia officially surpasses 1 million COVID-19 cases.

According to a tweet from the Virginia General Services on Friday, officials with the DGS Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services confirmed its first case of the variant.

The patient has been identified as a 25-year-old from the Northern region of the Commonwealth. Officials with the Virginia Department of Health told 10 On Your Side that the case is separate from the case reported on Friday.

On Monday, Virginia officials surpassed 1 million COVID-19 cases. The number of actual infections is likely much higher. 734,937 cases have been confirmed with a PCR test and 265,757 probable cases that weren’t confirmed by testing but the met criteria.

Most of the infections, hospitalizations and deaths continue to be in the unvaccinated. More than 3/4 of Virginia adults are now fully vaccinated.

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics.