Virginia public health lab starts testing for coronavirus; universities cancel students’ study abroad plans

VIRGINIA (WAVY) — As the number of coronavirus cases grows in the United States, the Virginia public health laboratory is reporting it has begun testing for the disease.

Over the weekend, the Virginia public health and environmental laboratory tested two suspected cases of coronavirus — both results were negative.

As of 4 p.m. Monday afternoon, there were no confirmed cases of coronavirus, COVID-19, in Virginia, although there were 100 people statewide being monitored for the disease.

The U.S. now reports 91 cases nationwide and six deaths.

The people being monitored in Virginia include 86 people considered “medium risk” who have traveled from China in the last two weeks, and 14 low risk people — including U.S.-based aircrew members and private travelers who’ve flown “through” or had layovers in China in the last two weeks.

Other possible cases, all negative thus far, have been tested by the CDC. The process for CDC testing takes up to a week to get results. The Virginia laboratory says its testing will make the process faster.

“No cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Virginia at this time, and our public health officials are working diligently to ensure early detection of any suspected cases,” said Governor Northam. “Our ability to test suspected COVID-19 cases locally is critical to quickly diagnosing and providing treatment to anyone who may become infected, as well as stopping the spread of this novel virus among our citizens.”

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner has asked Vice President Mike Pence– who’s in charge of the coronavirus task force — to step up efforts in keeping the public safe.

In the meantime, universities in Virginia are responding to the potential risks of coronavirus.

Colleges across the nation and in Hampton Roads are now saying “no” to students’ plans to study abroad.

William & Mary has prohibited travel to China, South Korea and Italy.

Old Dominion University suspended all travel to China last month, and last week canceled faculty-led study abroad in Italy and Thailand.

Virginia Tech announced over the weekend it has suspended all activities in Italy immediately.

The University of Virginia’s website reports it will cancel any study abroad at any location for which the CDC sets a warning level three — as of today those countries include China, Iran, South Korea and Italy.

As spring break approaches, ODU sent an email saying the university continues to be proactive in monitoring the outbreak and remains on high alert as the situation evolves.

Students with plans to study this summer or fall are in limbo.

Universities say they’ll work to help the impact on students who may need those hours to graduate on time.

William & Mary also says it will refund deposits — due next week — if summer programs are canceled.

The Virginia Department of Health reports Virginia patients under investigation for possible coronavirus on its website.

You can check out the coronavirus tracking map here.

