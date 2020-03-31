Virginia Peninsula Foodbank offers groceries at drive-thru locations to aid during COVID-19 crisis

Coronavirus

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Peninsula Foodbank will distribute groceries through two drive-thru locations this week to aid families during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Virginia Peninsula Foodbank will distribute food at the following locations:

  • Todds Stadium — 12465 Warwick Blvd, Newport News — April 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
  • Darling Stadium — 4111 Victoria Blvd., Hampton — April 3 from 10 a.m. to noon

No drivers will be allowed to get out of their cars while picking up groceries. Volunteers will place the food directly into the driver’s trunk.

To find out how the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank can help you, visit their website here.

Coronavirus Updates/Resources on WAVY.com

