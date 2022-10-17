RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Young children, ages five and older, are now eligible for a free pediatric COVID-19 booster vaccine. The Virginia Department of Health announced the free pediatric booster on Monday, Oct. 17, following the CDC’s recommendation for booster vaccines for children.

The Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster is now available for children aged five to 11 years old and will be a third of the adult dose. The Moderna bivalent booster is available to children aged six to 11 years old at half the adult dose, and for children aged 12 years to 17 years at the same dose as the adult vaccine.

Both of the bivalent boosters target the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of the Omicron variant, as well as the original strain of COVID-19 that emerged in late 2019.

Virginia Department of Health advises parents to discuss the booster with their child’s primary pediatrician and healthcare provider. You can find appointment options and a call center for questions at Vaccinate.Virginia.gov.