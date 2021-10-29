Virginia October 29 COVID-19 update: over 1,600 new cases; nearly 63% of population fully vaccinated

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health released its latest coronavirus statistics on Friday.

Daily cases in the state are up from yesterday, with 1,646 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The Commonwealth is currently reporting a 7-day moving average of 1,345 new cases – down 51% in the past month.

The test positivity rate currently stands at 5.8%.

1,058 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – a decrease of 97 people since yesterday. 28% of those hospitalized are in the ICU, while 21% are on a ventilator.

The 7-day moving average of hospitalizations currently stands at 1,181 – a decrease of 44% in the past month.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 13,907 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 37 deaths reported since yesterday.

The overwhelming majority of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to be in unvaccinated people, VDH data shows. As of October 23, 0.8% of fully vaccinated Virginians have developed COVID-19, 0.029% have been hospitalized, and 0.0093% have died.

VDH is also now reporting the number of third dose/booster shots being administered on its vaccine page.

State Metrics:

New cases: + 1,646 (924,771 total )

1,646 ) New deaths: +37 ( 13,907 total )

) Current hospitalizations: -97 (1,058 total)

Percent of positive tests: 5.8%

Vaccine doses administered: 11,444,498 percent of population with at least one dose: 69.8% (5,961,394) percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 82.9% percent of population fully vaccinated: 62.7% (5,354,235) percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 74.6%



Local Cases:

Accomack: 4,081 cases, 312 hospitalized, 77 deaths ( 10 cases, 1 case)

Chesapeake: 28,783 cases, 1292 hospitalized, 359 deaths ( 27 cases, 1 deaths)

Franklin: 1,623 cases, 75 hospitalized, 43 deaths ( 4 cases)

Gloucester: 3,860 cases, 91 hospitalized, 75 deaths ( 4 cases)

Hampton: 14,998 cases, 685 hospitalized, 237 deaths ( 28 cases)

Isle of Wight: 4,447 cases, 224 hospitalized, 87 deaths ( 6 cases, 1 death)

James City County: 7,069 cases, 248 hospitalized, 95 deaths ( 17 cases)

Mathews: 892 cases, 29 hospitalized, 22 deaths ( 1case)

Newport News: 20,569 cases, 781 hospitalized, 297 deaths ( 38 cases)

Norfolk: 24,436 cases, 1506 hospitalized, 341 deaths ( 28 cases, 1 death)

Northampton: 1,155 cases, 103 hospitalized, 44 deaths (1 case)

Poquoson: 1,332 cases, 34 hospitalized, 19 deaths ( 1 case)

Portsmouth: 12,630 cases, 890 hospitalized, 241 deaths ( 24 cases, 1 death)

Southampton: 2,397 cases, 87 hospitalized, 65 deaths

Suffolk: 10,911 cases, 693 hospitalized, 234 deaths ( 8 cases, 1 death)

Virginia Beach: 49,736 cases, 2,605 hospitalized, 551 deaths ( 70 cases, 3 deaths)

Williamsburg: 1,172 cases, 43 hospitalized, 14 deaths ( 1 case)

York: 5,485 cases, 126 hospitalized, 76 deaths ( 8 cases)