Virginia October 28 COVID-19 update: 7-day moving average of new cases, hospitalizations hit multi-months low

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.

Daily cases in the state are down from yesterday, with 1,495 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The Commonwealth is currently reporting a 7-day moving average of 1,373 new cases – down 63% since its most recent peak on September 13.

The test positivity rate currently stands at 5.9%.

1,155 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – a decrease of 20 people since yesterday. 27% of those hospitalized are in the ICU, while 18.5% are on a ventilator.

The 7-day moving average of hospitalizations currently stands at 1,233 – the lowest number since August 21 when the average was 1,231.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 13,870 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 43 deaths reported since yesterday.

The overwhelming majority of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to be in unvaccinated people, VDH data shows. As of October 22, 0.8% of fully vaccinated Virginians have developed COVID-19, 0.029% have been hospitalized, and 0.0094% have died.

VDH is also now reporting the number of third dose/booster shots being administered on its vaccine page.

State Metrics:

New cases: + 1,495 (923,125 total )

1,495 ) New deaths: +43 ( 13,8708 total )

) Current hospitalizations: -20 (1,155 total)

Percent of positive tests: 5.9%

Vaccine doses administered: 11,401,217 percent of population with at least one dose: 69.7% (5,952,976) percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 82.8% percent of population fully vaccinated: 62.7% (5,348,168) percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 74.5%



Local Cases:

Accomack: 4,071 cases, 312 hospitalized, 76 deaths (+7 cases)

Chesapeake: 28,756 cases, 1288 hospitalized, 358 deaths (+27 cases, +3 deaths)

Franklin: 1,619 cases, 75 hospitalized, 43 deaths (+4 cases)

Gloucester: 3,856 cases, 91 hospitalized, 75 deaths (+5 cases)

Hampton: 14,970 cases, 686 hospitalized, 237 deaths (+7 cases)

Isle of Wight: 4,441 cases, 224 hospitalized, 87 deaths (+7 cases, +1 death)

James City County: 7,052 cases, 248 hospitalized, 95 deaths (+14 cases)

Mathews: 890 cases, 29 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+1case, +1 death)

Newport News: 20,531 cases, 780 hospitalized, 297 deaths (+20 cases, +1 death)

Norfolk: 24,408 cases, 1505 hospitalized, 340 deaths (+30 cases, +2 deaths)

Northampton: 1,15 cases, 103 hospitalized, 44 deaths

Poquoson: 1,331 cases, 34 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+1 case)

Portsmouth: 12,606 cases, 890 hospitalized, 240 deaths (+5 cases)

Southampton: 2,397 cases, 87 hospitalized, 65 deaths (+3 cases)

Suffolk: 10,903 cases, 693 hospitalized, 233 deaths (+11 cases)

Virginia Beach: 49,666 cases, 2596 hospitalized, 548 deaths (+40 cases, +5 deaths)

Williamsburg: 1,171 cases, 43 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+5 cases)

York: 5,477 cases, 126 hospitalized, 76 deaths ( +7 cases, +1 death)