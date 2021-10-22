Virginia October 22 COVID-19 update: nearly 1,700 new cases, 44 new deaths

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health released its latest coronavirus statistics on Thursday.

Daily cases in the state are down from yesterday, with 1,655 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The Commonwealth is currently reporting a 7-day moving average of 1,730 new cases – down 53% since its most recent peak on September 13.

1,266 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – a decrease of 45 people since yesterday. 25% of those hospitalized are in the ICU, while 17% are on a ventilator.

The 7-day moving average of hospitalizations currently stands at 1,357 – the lowest number since August 25 when the average was 1,395.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 13,668 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 44 deaths reported since yesterday.

The overwhelming majority of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to be in unvaccinated people, VDH data shows. As of October 22, 0.8% of fully vaccinated Virginians have developed COVID-19, 0.029% have been hospitalized, and 0.0094% have died.

VDH is also now reporting the number of third dose/booster shots being administered on its vaccine page.

State Metrics:

New cases: + 1,655 (914,755 total )

1,655 ) New deaths: +44 ( 13,668 total )

) Current hospitalizations: -45 (1,266 total)

Percent of positive tests: 6.5%

Vaccine doses administered: 11,199,426 percent of population with at least one dose: 69.2% (5,910,374) percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 82.2% percent of population fully vaccinated: 62.3% (5,314,170) percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 74%



Local Cases:

Accomack: 4,038 cases, 311 hospitalized, 75 deaths ( -3 cases, +1 death)

Chesapeake: 28,558 cases, 1284 hospitalized, 354 deaths (+30 cases)

Franklin: 1,605 cases, 75 hospitalized, 42 deaths (+2 cases)

Gloucester: 3,826 cases, 91 hospitalized, 75 deaths (+8 cases)

Hampton: 14,890 cases, 683 hospitalized, 237 deaths (+13 cases)

Isle of Wight: 4,408 cases, 221 hospitalized, 85 deaths (+7 cases)

James City County: 6,964 cases, 245 hospitalized, 94 deaths (+19 cases)

Mathews: 881 cases, 29 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+2 cases)

Newport News: 20,391 cases, 776 hospitalized, 291 deaths (+19 cases)

Norfolk: 24,211 cases, 1490 hospitalized, 335 deaths (+43 cases, +1 death)

Northampton: 1,148 cases, 103 hospitalized, 44 deaths (+2 deaths)

Poquoson: 1,323 cases, 33 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+1 case)

Portsmouth: 12,517 cases, 886 hospitalized, 238 deaths (+12 cases,)

Southampton: 2,382 cases, 83 hospitalized, 63 deaths (+2 cases)

Suffolk: 10,815 cases, 684 hospitalized, 231 deaths (+12 cases)

Virginia Beach: 49,353 cases, 2593, 542 deaths (+50 cases, +5 deaths)

Williamsburg: 1,153 cases, 43 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+12 cases)

York: 5,417 cases, 123 hospitalized, 74 deaths (+8 cases)

Local test positivity: 8.42% on average

Chesapeake – 8.3%

Eastern Shore – 9.1%

Hampton – 7.7%

Norfolk – 7.9%

Peninsula – 8.0%

Portsmouth – 9.4%

Virginia Beach – 7.4%

Western Tidewater – 9.6%