Virginia October 15 COVID-19 update: 7-day moving average of new cases drops to two-month low

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health released its latest coronavirus statistics on Friday.

Daily cases in the state are down from yesterday, with 2,357 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The Commonwealth is currently reporting a 7-day moving average of 2,120 new cases.

The good news, however, is that the 7-day moving average of new cases is the lowest it has been since August 14.

1,474 people are currently hospitalized with confirmed or pending cases of COVID-19 – a decrease of 59 people since yesterday. 26% of those are in the ICU, while 17% are on a ventilator.

The 7-day moving average of hospitalizations currently stands at 1,567.

As far as COVID-19 related deaths, the state has recorded a total of 13,391 fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic. That is an additional 46 deaths reported since yesterday.

The overwhelming majority of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to be in unvaccinated people, VDH data shows. As of October 8, 0.7% of fully vaccinated Virginians have developed COVID-19, 0.025% have been hospitalized, and 0.0074% have died.

VDH is also now reporting the number of third dose/booster shots being administered on its vaccine page.

State Metrics:

New cases: + 2,357 (902,938 total )

2,357 ) New deaths: +46 ( 13,391 total )

) Current hospitalizations: -59 (1,474 total)

Percent of positive tests: 7.5%

Vaccine doses administered: 11,036,157 percent of population with at least one dose: 68.7% (5,863,070) percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 81.5% percent of population fully vaccinated: 61.8% (5,272.132) percent of adults (18+) fully vaccinated: 73.5%



Local test positivity: 9.49% on average

Chesapeake – 8.9%

Eastern Shore – 10.4%

Hampton – 8.8%

Norfolk – 9.7%

Peninsula – 9.4%

Portsmouth – 10.8%

Virginia Beach – 8.1%

Western Tidewater – 9.8%