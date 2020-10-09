Virginia Oct. 9 COVID-19 update: State’s case average trending up, 1,114 new cases and 16 new deaths reported Friday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia is seeing a sustained upward trend in new coronavirus cases, with 1,114 new cases on Friday bringing its 7-day average back up to nearly 1,000 cases per day.

The Virginia Department of Health has reported 4 days of over 1,000 new cases this week, including 1,844 on Thursday. VDH said 689 of those cases were actually supposed to be reported the day before.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: (+1,114, 156,649 total), 7-day average back up to just under 1,000 cases per day

New deaths (+16, 3,344 total), deaths steady

Hospitalizations (+30 patients, 963 total), significant decrease after big increase yesterday

Testing (4.8% 7-day average of positive tests), steady overall, Virginia averaging more than 16,000 tests per day

Virginia has seen its daily case incidence rate, which measures daily cases per 100,000 residents, trend up the last 9 days, VDH data shows. The commonwealth’s percent of positive tests remains relatively low however, under 5%.

Hospitalizations have also seen a slight bump in recent days, but overall they have been trending down for months now. The number of ICU patients is near Virginia’s lowest mark of the pandemic and patients on ventilators are at a low, Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data shows.

Deaths still remain steady, with 16 new deaths reported Friday by VDH. Nationally, the United States is still averaging more than 700 deaths per day due to the virus.

Hampton Roads’ metrics have started to flatten out after dropping overall. They still remain relatively low overall.

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads

Accomack 1,188 cases, 92 hospitalized, 19 deaths (no change)

Chesapeake: 4,533 cases, 442 hospitalized, 74 deaths (+16 cases, +1 death)

Franklin 446 cases, 19 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+3 cases)

Gloucester: 281 cases, 15 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+4 cases)

Hampton: 1,940 cases, 74 hospitalized, 27 deaths (+17 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 794 cases, 35 hospitalized, 20 deaths (+6 cases)

James City County: 887 cases, 67 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+9 cases)

Mathews: 104 cases, 7 hospitalized, 0 deaths (no change)

Newport News: 2,891 cases, 111 hospitalized, 49 deaths (+24 cases)

Norfolk: 5,017 cases, 381 hospitalized, 79 deaths (+21 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Northampton: 311 cases, 49 hospitalized, 31 deaths (no change)

Poquoson: 80 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+3 cases)

Portsmouth: 2,658 cases, 293 hospitalized, 63 deaths (+6 cases)

Southampton: 806 cases, 23 hospitalized, 30 deaths (+5 cases, +1 death)

Suffolk: 2,172 cases, 127 hospitalized, 77 deaths (+8 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 7,204 cases, 403 hospitalized, 97 deaths (+12 cases, +2 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Williamsburg: 204 cases, 13 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+2 cases)

York: 580 cases, 16 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+10 cases)

Key local metrics

146 new cases, steady overall

3 new deaths, steady

+25 current hospitalizations (203 total), steady

7 day rate of positive tests (excluding Eastern Shore): 4.7%, steady just under 5%

Chesapeake — 5.8% — trending back up after steep drop

Eastern Shore — 3.2% — trending up slightly but low overall, (low overall testing)

Hampton— 5.6% — trending up after steep drop

Norfolk — 4% — steady overall after steep drop

Peninsula — 2.8% — still trending down overall, consistently down since August 30

Portsmouth — 4.7% — steady overall after steep drop (outbreak at Hampton Roads Regional Jail)

Virginia Beach — 3.5% —trending down overall

Western Tidewater — 6.6% — steady after steep drop recently, outbreaks at Deerfield Correctional and Western Tidewater Regional Jail, where over 100 inmates and staff have tested positive.

To see all the VDH data for yourself, click here.

