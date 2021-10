Virginia Oct. 8 COVID-19 update: 2,836 new cases, 44 new deaths reported

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 2,836 new cases and 44 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, with a small increase in hospitalizations.

Hospitalizations overall have been dropping though, along with reported deaths on average (now down to 38 per day).

Numbers are going down overall in Hampton Roads as well, but the number of positive tests on average remains above 10%.

State metrics

New cases ( + 2,836 , 888,159 total) 2,690 per day on average , has dropped about 1,000 cases per day on average from three weeks ago

888,159 total) Avg. of new cases per 100k of population: 31.6

New deaths ( +44, 13,075 total) 38 per day on average, up significantly on average from earlier this summer, upward trend appears to be stopping

13,075 total) Current hospitalizations ( +2 patients , 1,671 total currently) 1,781 7-day average, trending down

, 1,671 total currently) Test positivity: 8% (10.9% in Hampton Roads)

Vaccination data

Vaccine doses administered: 10,662,568

Percent of population with at least one dose: 68.3% (5,830,729 people overall)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 81.1 %

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 60.9%

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 72.4%

Local cases

Accomack: 3,892 cases, 297 hospitalized, 73 deaths (+14 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 27,861 cases, 1,261 hospitalized, 342 deaths (+64 cases, 4 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin: 1,569 cases, 74 hospitalized, 40 deaths (+8 cases)

Gloucester: 3,722 cases, 87 hospitalized, 65 deaths (+10 cases, +1 death)

Hampton: 14,554 cases, 647 hospitalized, 219 deaths (+44 cases, +3 hospitalized, -1 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 4,263 cases, 215 hospitalized, 82 deaths (+20 cases, +3 hospitalized)

James City County: 6,714 cases, 238 hospitalized, 90 deaths (+30 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Mathews: 866 cases, 29 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+3 cases)

Newport News: 19,864 cases, 753 hospitalized, 283 deaths (54 cases, +3 hospitalized, +1 death)

Norfolk: 23,629 cases, 1,465 hospitalized, 315 deaths (+58 cases, +6 hospitalized)

Northampton: 1,110 cases, 98 hospitalized, 40 deaths (+2 cases, -1 hospitalized)

Poquoson: 1,271 cases, 32 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+5 cases)

Portsmouth: 12,213 cases, 874 hospitalized, 228 deaths (+34 cases)

Southampton: 2,331 cases, 81 hospitalized, 62 deaths (+15 cases, +1 death)

Suffolk: 10,518 cases, 667 hospitalized, 223 deaths (+30 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 48,262 cases, 2,510 hospitalized, 510 deaths (+103 cases, +10 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Williamsburg: 1,105 cases, 42 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+6 cases)

York: 5,211 cases, 121 hospitalized, 69 deaths (+23 cases, -1 hospitalized)

Local test positivity: 10.9% (back down after reaching about 17%)