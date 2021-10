Virginia Oct. 7 COVID-19 update: Hospitalizations see big drop, death reporting average down for 3rd straight day

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s number of current COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 138 patients from Wednesday to Thursday, down to 1,669 currently.

And the number of COVID patients has dropped by about 250 statewide on average compared to last week.

All of Virginia’s coronavirus metrics are now moving in the right direction, including COVID-19 deaths. Though deaths still remain high at 40 per day on average, the 7-day average has dropped the past three days.

The number of tests coming back positive on average statewide is just above 8% and around 11% in Hampton Roads. Virginia Beach’s positivity rate has dropped below 10%.

State metrics

New cases ( +2,886, 885,323 total) 2,650 per day on average , has dropped about 1,000 cases per day on average from three weeks ago

885,323 total) Avg. of new cases per 100k of population: 31.1

New deaths ( +32, 12,031 total) 40 per day on average, up significantly on average from earlier this summer, upward trend appears to be stopping

12,031 total) Current hospitalizations ( -138 patients , 1,669 total currently) 1,813 7-day average, trending down

, 1,669 total currently) Test positivity: 8.2% (11.1% in Hampton Roads)

Vaccination data updated as of Oct. 6

Vaccine doses administered: 10,630,604

Percent of population with at least one dose: 68.1% (5,814,301 people overall)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 80.9 %

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 60.7%

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 72.2%

Local cases

Accomack: 3,878 cases, 296 hospitalized, 73 deaths (+11 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 27,797 cases, 1,257 hospitalized, 341 deaths (+77 cases, +4 hospitalized)

Franklin: 1,561 cases, 74 hospitalized, 40 deaths (+6 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Gloucester: 3,712 cases, 87 hospitalized, 64 deaths (+15 cases,)

Hampton: 14,510 cases, 644 hospitalized, 220 deaths (+55 cases, +1 death)

Isle of Wight: 4,243 cases, 212 hospitalized, 82 deaths (+8 cases, -1 hospitalized)

James City County: 6,684 cases, 237 hospitalized, 89 deaths (+27 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Mathews: 863 cases, 29 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+4 cases)

Newport News: 19,809 cases, 750 hospitalized, 282 deaths (+65 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 23,571 cases, 1,459 hospitalized, 315 deaths (+53 cases, +3 hospitalized, -1 death)

Northampton: 1,108 cases, 99 hospitalized, 40 deaths (+1 case)

Poquoson: 1,266 cases, 32 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+6 cases)

Portsmouth: 12,179 cases, 874 hospitalized, 228 deaths (+52 cases, +7 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Southampton: 2,316 cases, 81 hospitalized, 61 deaths (+5 cases, -2 hospitalized)

Suffolk: 10,488 cases, 664 hospitalized, 223 deaths (+27 cases, -2 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 48,259 cases, 2,510 hospitalized, 507 deaths (+121 cases, -1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 1,099 cases, 42 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+2 cases, -2 hospitalized)

York: 5,188 cases, 122 hospitalized, 69 deaths (+15 cases)

Local test positivity: 11.1% (back down after reaching about 17%)