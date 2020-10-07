Virginia Oct. 7 COVID-19 update: 509 new cases, 12 new deaths reported, Hampton Roads still seeing improvement

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported another 509 new coronavirus cases and 12 new deaths linked to the virus on Wednesday.

The Virginia Department of Health also reported 1,003 patients were currently hospitalized statewide due to COVID-19, a significant increase of 77 patients from Tuesday and the first time Virginia’s total has gone over 1,000 patients in three weeks.

Though Virginia has seen similar one-day reporting increases in hospitalizations recently, and overall numbers have trended down. Typically the next day the total goes down after a reporting spike. Also none of Wednesday’s new hospitalizations were in Hampton Roads, in fact 15 less patients are in the hospital in our area.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: (+509, 153,691 total), 7-day average around 750-800 cases last two weeks, down from about 1,000 cases per day during most of summer

New deaths (+12, 3,303 total), deaths steady

Hospitalizations (+77 patients, 1,003 total), big one-day reporting jump, trending down overall

Testing (4.8% 7-day average of positive tests), slight trend up in recent days after steep recent downward trend, Virginia averaging more than 16,000 tests per day

Virginia’s overall reported case numbers have dropped around 200 cases per day from about 1,000 cases per day during most of the summer, but it’s unclear just how much further case loads will go down ahead of winter.

Virginia’s 7-day average had a consistent trend down the last two weeks of September as the percent of positive tests went down, but Virginia’s percent positivity (4.8%) has hit a snag, which could mean averages stay steady around this 750-800 cases per day mark. Most of the new cases are now coming from outside of Hampton Roads.

Remember that lower overall case numbers and virus spread in the community mean less people will be hospitalized and die from the virus.

ODU researchers also emphasized Tuesday in their State of the Region report that lower virus levels also help Hampton Roads’ economic activity — and wearing a mask is crucial to preventing disease and preventing additional shutdowns and other restrictions.

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads

Accomack 1,188 cases, 92 hospitalized, 19 deaths (no change)

Chesapeake: 4,457 cases, 438 hospitalized, 72 deaths (+11 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin 437 cases, 20 hospitalized, 10 deaths (no change)

Gloucester: 265 cases, 14 hospitalized, 2 deaths (no change)

Hampton: 1,899 cases, 72 hospitalized, 27 deaths (+3 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 777 cases, 35 hospitalized, 20 deaths (no change)

James City County: 871 cases, 66 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+3 cases)

Mathews: 92 cases, 7 hospitalized, 0 deaths (no change)

Newport News: 2,845 cases, 110 hospitalized, 49 deaths (+12 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 4,968 cases, 374 hospitalized, 79 deaths (+13 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Northampton: 310 cases, 49 hospitalized, 31 deaths (no change)

Poquoson: 76 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (no change)

Portsmouth: 2,634 cases, 293 hospitalized, 63 deaths (+1 case, +1 death)

Southampton: 790 cases, 23 hospitalized, 29 deaths (no change)

Suffolk: 2,134 cases, 126 hospitalized, 76 deaths (+2 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 7,141 cases, 399 hospitalized, 95 deaths (+15 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 194 cases, 13 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+1 case)

York: 564 cases, 16 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+2 cases, +1 death)

Key local metrics

63 new cases, trending down

5 new deaths, steady

-15 hospitalizations, up last few days but trending up overall

7 day rate of positive tests (excluding Eastern Shore): 4.8%, steady just under 5%

Chesapeake — 5.5% — steady overall after steep drop

Eastern Shore — 2.8% — low overall, (low overall testing)

Hampton— 4.5% — steady overall after steep drop

Norfolk — 5.2% — steady after steep drop

Peninsula — 2.4% — steady after steep drop

Portsmouth — 5.5% — steady overall after steep drop (outbreak at Hampton Roads Regional Jail)

Virginia Beach — 3.6% —trending down

Western Tidewater — 7.0% — steady after steep drop recently, outbreaks at Deerfield Correctional and Western Tidewater Regional Jail, where over 100 inmates and staff have tested positive.

Overall Hampton Roads is still continuing to see and improvement and should see deaths decline now that the region’s virus levels have dropped significantly. Virginia’s numbers are pretty good overall relative to many other states, such as the Dakotas and Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, cases are continuing to increase overall across the U.S. with about 44,000 per day. Reported deaths have trended down overall compared to earlier to earlier levels in the pandemic, but the country is still averaging just under 700 deaths per day.

To see all the VDH data for yourself, click here.