Virginia Oct. 6 COVID-19 update: 625 new cases and 15 new deaths, percent positivity and case incidence rate trending back up

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 625 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 15 new deaths on Tuesday, as its percent of positive tests and case rate per population continue to trend back up.

Virginia’s percent positivity has creeped up to 4.9%, per the Virginia Department of Health’s coronavirus tracker, which is still relatively quite low, but higher than the national average of 4.7%, according to Johns Hopkins’ tracker. VDH’s 7-day average actually excludes the 3 most recent days. Hopkins includes each day and shows 5.3% positivity as of Tuesday. Hampton Roads, at 4.9% positivity, hasn’t seen an major upward trends recently.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: (+625, 153,182 total), 7-day average around 800 cases per day, case incident rate up lasst four days

New deaths (+15, 3,291 total), deaths steady

Hospitalizations (+1 patients, 926 total), trending down overall

Testing (4.9% 7-day average of positive tests), slight trend up in recent days after steep recent downward trend, Virginia averaging more than 16,000 tests per day

That 5.3% puts Virginia above the 5% the World Health Organization said was the threshold for safely reopening. Virginia is one of 30 states above that level. Some states, Wisconsin, Idaho and South Dakota, are experiencing major outbreaks and are currently higher than 20% positivity.

With the increases in percent positivity come an increase in cases, with Virginia’s case rate per 100,000 people up the last four days.

Still, hospitalizations due to the virus continue to decrease overall.

While the overall virus load in the state has dropped slightly recently, deaths lag new cases. VDH’s “deaths by day of death” chart shows deaths are still steady (deaths in gray areas may not be reported yet).

In Hampton Roads, things are still looking relatively well, with cases, hospitalizations and percent positivity down well below earlier numbers. Local jails are reporting outbreaks however, including more than 100 coronavirus cases at Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads

Accomack 1,188 cases, 92 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+3 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 4,448 cases, 437 hospitalized, 73 deaths (+15 cases, +4 hospitalized)

Franklin 437 cases, 20 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+2 cases)

Gloucester: 265 cases, 14 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+2 cases)

Hampton: 1,896 cases, 70 hospitalized, 27 deaths (+3 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 777 cases, 35 hospitalized, 20 deaths (+3 cases, 1 death)

James City County: 868 cases, 66 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+1 case)

Mathews: 92 cases, 7 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+1 case)

Newport News: 2,833 cases, 108 hospitalized, 49 deaths (+6 cases, +1 death)

Norfolk: 4,955 cases, 373 hospitalized, 79 deaths (+2 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Northampton: 310 cases, 49 hospitalized, 31 deaths (no change)

Poquoson: 76 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (no change)

Portsmouth: 2,633 cases, 293 hospitalized, 62 deaths (+6 cases, +3 hospitalized, +1 death)

Southampton: 790 cases, 23 hospitalized, 29 deaths (+1 case)

Suffolk: 2,132 cases, 125 hospitalized, 75 deaths (+3 cases)

Virginia Beach: 7,126 cases, 397 hospitalized, 94 deaths (+24 cases, +8 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 193 cases, 13 hospitalized, 8 deaths (no change)

York: 566 cases, 16 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+2 cases)

Key local metrics

74 new cases, trending down

3 new deaths, steady

+26 hospitalizations, up last few days but trending up overall

7 day rate of positive tests (excluding Eastern Shore): 4.9%, slight trend up recently after big drop

Chesapeake — 5.6% — steady overall after steep drop

Eastern Shore — 2.1% — low overall, (low overall testing)

Hampton— 4.7% — steady overall after steep drop

Norfolk — 5.2% — trending up after steep drop

Peninsula — 2.4% — steady after steep drop

Portsmouth — 5.2% — steady overall after steep drop

Virginia Beach — 4.3% —steady after drop

Western Tidewater — 7.1% — steep drop in recent days, recent outbreaks at Deerfield Correctional and Western Tidewater Regional Jail, where over 100 inmates and staff have tested positive.

Overall, Virginia is continuing to show improvements in many COVID-19 metrics ahead of winter. Many other states are not, with cases (around 43,000 per day nationally) trending up and deaths still around 700 people per day.

The U.S. now has more than 210,000 COVID-19 deaths and 7,450,000 cumulative positive coronavirus tests.

To see all the VDH data for yourself, click here.

