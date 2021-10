Virginia Oct. 6 COVID-19 update: 3,919 new cases and 44 new deaths reported, hospitalizations drop again

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 3,919 new cases and 44 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, with another drop in current COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Deaths are still trending up overall (44 per day) but cases and hospitalizations have been trending down. The number of tests coming back positive has dropped to 8.3% statewide and 11.4% in Hampton Roads.

The vast majority of deaths and hospitalizations continue to be in unvaccinated people, data shows.

State metrics

New cases ( + 3,919 , 882,437 total) 2,685 per day on average , has dropped about 1,000 cases per day on average from three weeks ago

882,437 total) Avg. of new cases per 100k of population: 31.5

New deaths ( +44, 12,999 total) 44 per day on average, up significantly on average from earlier this summer and still climbing overall

12,999 total) Current hospitalizations ( -27 patients , 1,807 total currently) 1,893 7-day average, trending down

, 1,807 total currently) Test positivity: 8.3% (11.4% in Hampton Roads)

(11.4% in Hampton Roads) Vaccine doses administered: 10,630,604

Percent of population with at least one dose: 68.1% (5,814,301 people overall)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 80.9 %

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 60.7%

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 72.2%

Local cases

Accomack: 3,867 cases, 294 hospitalized, 73 deaths (+6 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 27,720 cases, 1,253 hospitalized, 341 deaths (+366 cases, +7 hospitalized, 1+ death)

Franklin: 1,555 cases, 72 hospitalized, 40 deaths (+6 cases)

Gloucester: 3,697 cases, 87 hospitalized, 64 deaths (+11 cases, +2 deaths)

Hampton: 14,475 cases, 644 hospitalized, 219 deaths (+56 cases, +1 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Isle of Wight: 4,235 cases, 213 hospitalized, 82 deaths (+28 cases, +1 hospitalized)

James City County: 6,657 cases, 235 hospitalized, 89 deaths (+42 cases)

Mathews: 859 cases, 29 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+1 case, +1 death)

Newport News: 19,735 cases, 749 hospitalized, 282 deaths (+102 cases, +1 death)

Norfolk: 23,518 cases, 1,456 hospitalized, 315 deaths (+53 cases, +5 hospitalized)

Northampton: 1,107 cases, 99 hospitalized, 40 deaths (+2 cases)

Poquoson: 1,260 cases, 32 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+18 cases)

Portsmouth: 12,127 cases, 867 hospitalized, 226 deaths (+63 cases, -2 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Southampton: 2,311 cases, 83 hospitalized, 61 deaths (+12 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Suffolk: 10,461 cases, 664 hospitalized, 223 deaths (+40 cases, +7 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 48,138 cases, 2,511 hospitalized, 506 deaths (+269 cases, +2 hospitalized, +5 deaths)

Williamsburg: 1,097 cases, 44 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+5 cases, +2 hospitalized)

York: 5,173 cases, 122 hospitalized, 69 deaths (+26 cases)

Local test positivity: 11.4% (back down after reaching about 17%)