Virginia Oct. 5 COVID-19 update: Cases, and hospitalizations drop again, deaths still elevated at 44 per day

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia COVID metrics are continuing to go down overall, though death reporting remains elevated.

Current hospitalizations remain well above levels from this summer, but are dropping (1,807 patients currently). 458 are in the ICU.

Virginia’s still reporting 44 COVID deaths per day on average, but that number should start to come back down with the lower overall virus levels. Deaths lag cases.

State metrics

New cases ( +1,749, 878,518 total) 2,575 per day on average , has dropped about 1,000 cases per day on average from three weeks ago

878,518 total) Avg. of new cases per 100k of population: 30.2

New deaths ( +47, 12,955 total) 44 per day on average, up significantly on average from earlier this summer and still climbing overall

12,955 total) Current hospitalizations ( -27 patients , 1,807 total currently) 1,893 7-day average, trending down

, 1,807 total currently) Test positivity: 8.5%

Vaccine doses administered: 10,621,554

Percent of population with at least one dose: 68.1% (5,809,448 people overall)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 80.8 %

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 60.6%

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 72.1%

Local cases