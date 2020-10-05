Virginia Oct. 5 COVID-19 update: Case average back up after drop, 687 new cases and 3 new deaths reported Monday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — After about two weeks of overall decline in Virginia’s average coronavirus case numbers, the commonwealth is seeing a slight upward trend.

Last Thursday, Virginia’s 7-day average of new cases was 751 per day, but that’s back up to 852 cases per day after roughly 1,000 daily cases were reported in three of the last four days. Cases are typically higher at the end of the week, and lower at the start of the weekend due to lag in reporting from the weekend.

This Monday’s increase of 687 new cases is the highest number on a Monday in three weeks.

The Eastern region (Hampton Roads), Central region and Southwest region have each seen a slight uptick on recent days, and Virginia’s overall percent of positive cases has gone back up slightly to 4.8%.

Virginia’s case numbers are still considered low in relation to other states, according to the New York Times’ coronavirus tracker, which accounts for cases per 100,000 residents. The country as a whole is seeing cases increase, with the U.S. daily average (43,586 cases per day) as high as mid-August. The country is still averaging about 700 new deaths per day.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: (+687, 152,557 total), average up 100 cases per day compared to Friday

New deaths (+3, 3,276 total), deaths steady

Hospitalizations (+48 patients, 925 total), trending down overall

Testing (4.8% 7-day average of positive tests), steady in recent days after steep recent downward trend, Virginia averaging more than 16,000 tests per day

Reported deaths are down the last two days after recent days around 20 per day, but reporting is on a lag. VDH’s “death by day of death” chart shows the day a COVID-19 patient actually died, and gives a clearer look at how Virginia is doing. The commonwealth is still averaging about 15 deaths per day.

Deaths in the gray areas of the chart typically take time to be reported and added to VDH data.

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads

Accomack 1,185 cases, 91 hospitalized, 19 deaths (no change)

Chesapeake: 4,433 cases, 433 hospitalized, 73 deaths (+22 cases, +4 hospitalized)

Franklin 435 cases, 20 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+1 case)

Gloucester: 263 cases, 14 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+2 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Hampton: 1,889 cases, 69 hospitalized, 27 deaths (+6 cases)

Isle of Wight: 774 cases, 35 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+2 cases)

James City County: 867 cases, 66 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+1 case)

Mathews: 91 cases, 7 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+3 case)

Newport News: 2,827 cases, 108 hospitalized, 48 deaths (+10 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 4,953 cases, 370 hospitalized, 79 deaths (+17 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Northampton: 309 cases, 49 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+1 case)

Poquoson: 76 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (no change)

Portsmouth: 2,627 cases, 290 hospitalized, 61 deaths (+8 cases)

Southampton: 789 cases, 23 hospitalized, 29 deaths (+1 case)

Suffolk: 2,129 cases, 125 hospitalized, 75 deaths (+15 cases — 115 new cases added to count on Sunday due to Western Tidewater Regional Jail outbreak)

Virginia Beach: 7,102 cases, 389 hospitalized, 94 deaths (+43 cases)

Williamsburg: 193 cases, 13 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+2 cases)

York: 564 cases, 16 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+2 cases)

Key local metrics

136 new cases, steady

0 new deaths, steady overall

+26 current hospitalizations, trend up last four days but down overall

7 day rate of positive tests (excluding Eastern Shore): 4.87%, trending down overall

Local health districts have seen a slight uptick in percent positivity in recent days, but are mostly steady overall.

Chesapeake — 5.3% — steady overall after steep drop

Eastern Shore — 2.1% — low overall, (low overall testing)

Hampton— 4.6% — steady overall after steep drop

Norfolk — 5.1% — trending up after steep drop

Peninsula — 2.5% — steady after steep drop

Portsmouth — 5.5% — steady overall after steep drop

Virginia Beach — 4.5% —steady after drop

Western Tidewater — 6.6% — steep drop in recent days, recent outbreaks at Deerfield Correctional and Western Tidewater Regional Jail, where over 100 inmates and staff have tested positive.

To see all the VDH data for yourself, click here.

