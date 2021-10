Virginia Oct. 4 COVID-19 update: Deaths up to 45 per on average, other metrics dipping

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s COVID metrics are continuing to drop overall, with just under 2,750 cases per day overall on average and 1,832 current COVID patients.

Reported deaths are still high however, with 45 per day on average. That’s way above levels earlier this summer. Deaths are dipping overall nationwide however, now just under 2,000 per day on average. The U.S. recently passed 700,000 reported COVID deaths in total.

Most of the hospitalizations and deaths are in unvaccinated people, though some breakthrough deaths have been reported, VDH data shows. 25 breakthrough deaths were reported in the past month.

The number of ICU patients has also dipped back below 500 statewide.

State metrics

New cases ( +1,749, 877,090 total) 2,748 per day on average , has dropped about 900 cases per day on average compared to about two weeks ago, went back below 3,000 on Wed. for first time since August 27

877,090 total) Avg. of new cases per 100k of population: 32.3

New deaths ( +24, 12,908 total) 45 per day on average, up significantly on average from earlier this summer and climbing

12,908 total) Current hospitalizations ( -78 patients , 1,832 total currently) 1,950 7-day average, trending down

, 1,832 total currently) Test positivity: 8.5% (12.3% in Hampton Roads)

(12.3% in Hampton Roads) Vaccine doses administered: 10,609,562

Percent of population with at least one dose: 68% (5,803,367 people overall)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 80.7 %

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 60.6%

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 72.1%

Local cases (these are cumulatively since Friday)

Viral spread is still relatively high locally (like most of Virginia and the country), but has been going down. Local test positivity is at 11.9%, but was at 17% fairly recently.

Accomack: 3,854 cases, 290 hospitalized, 71 deaths (+57 cases, +2 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Chesapeake: 27,354 cases, 1,243 hospitalized, 340 deaths (+209 cases, +6 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Franklin: 1,536 cases, 72 hospitalized, 40 deaths (+25 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Gloucester: 3,671 cases, 87 hospitalized, 61 deaths (+56 cases)

Hampton: 14,397 cases, 642 hospitalized, 217 deaths (+122 cases, +6 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 4,180 cases, 211 hospitalized, 82deaths (+51 cases, +6 hospitalized,+4 deaths)

James City County: 6,611 cases, 235 hospitalized, 89 deaths (+91 cases)

Mathews: 856 cases, 29 hospitalized, 16 deaths (+9 cases)

Newport News: 19,609 cases, 748 hospitalized, 280 deaths (+79 cases, +14 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Norfolk: 23,410 cases, 1,447 hospitalized, 311 deaths (+200 cases, +10 hospitalized, +5 deaths)

Northampton: 1,095 cases, 98 hospitalized, 40 deaths (+13 cases)

Poquoson: 1,240 cases, 32 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+19 cases, -1 hospitalized)

Portsmouth: 12,057 cases, 867 hospitalized, 222 deaths (+129 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Southampton: 2,289 cases, 81 hospitalized, 61 deaths (+19 cases)

Suffolk: 10,372 cases, 658 hospitalized, 223 deaths (+88 cases, +13 hospitalized, +6 deaths)

Virginia Beach: 47,869 cases, 2,507 hospitalized, 500 deaths (+406 cases, +23 hospitalized, +6 deaths)

Williamsburg: 1,087 cases, 42 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+3 cases)

York: 5,140 cases, 123 hospitalized, 69 deaths (+52 cases, + 4 hospitalized)

Local test positivity: 11.9% (back down after reaching about 17%)