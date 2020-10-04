Virginia Oct. 4 COVID-19 update: 1,067 new cases reported statewide, Hampton Roads numbers rise with recent outbreak in Suffolk

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,067 additional cases of COVID-19 and 3 new deaths related to the virus.

As of Sunday morning, October 4, Virginia has an overall number of 151,870 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the 1,067 cases reported from Saturday, 960 have been confirmed by testing. Another 107 were probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Virginia is one of about 20 states in which cases are low and staying low, per the New York Times’ COVID-19 tracker.

The Times’ tracker shows its on the low end for cases per 100,000 residents, but about middle of the pack for deaths per 100,000.

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads

Accomack 1,185 cases, 91 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+1 case, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 4,412 cases, 429 hospitalized, 73 deaths (+16 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Franklin: 434 cases, 20 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+1 cases)

Gloucester: 261 cases, 13 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+7 cases)

Hampton: 1,883 cases, 69 hospitalized, 27 deaths (+12 cases)

Isle of Wight: 772 cases, 35 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+4 cases, +1 death)

James City County: 866 cases, 66 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+2 cases)

Mathews: 88 cases, 7 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+3 cases)

Newport News: 2,817 cases, 107 hospitalized, 48 deaths (+11 cases)

Norfolk: 4,936 cases, 369 hospitalized, 79 deaths (+2 cases, +1 death)

Northampton: 308 cases, 49 hospitalized, 31 deaths

Poquoson: 76 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths

Portsmouth: 2,619 cases, 290 hospitalized, 61 deaths (+5 cases,+1 hospitalized)

Southampton: 788 cases, 23 hospitalized, 29 deaths (+8 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Suffolk: 2,114 cases, 125 hospitalized, 75 deaths (+115 cases)

Virginia Beach: 7,059 cases, 389 hospitalized, 94 deaths (36 cases)

Williamsburg: 191 cases, 13 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+3 cases)

York: 562 cases, 16 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+1 case)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 227 cases Saturday which is 21% of the daily increase statewide, rising from Saturday’s 14%.

Suffolk is showing a huge jump in cases with 115 reported Sunday compared to Saturday’s only 10 additional cases from Friday.

On Saturday, officials at the Western Tidewater Regional Jail announced that over 100 inmates reported testing positive for the virus.

The Virginia Department of Health also reported 30 new residents hospitalized due to the coronavirus since the beginning of the outbreak.

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 877 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

Latest Posts