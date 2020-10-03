Virginia Oct. 3 COVID-19 update: 1,116 new cases with 20 additional deaths

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 1,116 additional cases of COVID-19 and 20 new deaths related to the virus.

As of Saturday morning, October 3, Virginia has an overall number of 150,803 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Overall, the state has had 142, 923 confirmed cases confirmed with testing and 7, 880 probable cases in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Trump was experiencing “mild symptoms” as of Friday morning. The announcement came just a week after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said he and his wife Pam had tested positive. Northam was asymptomatic but Pam Northam had mild symptoms.

Virginia is one of about 20 states in which cases are low and staying low, per the New York Times’ COVID-19 tracker.

The Times’ tracker shows its on the low end for cases per 100,000 residents, but about middle of the pack for deaths per 100,000.

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads

Accomack 1,184 cases, 90 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+1 case)

Chesapeake: 4,396 cases, 428 hospitalized, 73 deaths (+21 cases, +8 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin: 433 cases, 20 hospitalized, 10 deaths (+9 cases, +1 death)

Gloucester: 254 cases, 13 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+2 cases)

Hampton: 1,871 cases, 69 hospitalized, 27 deaths (+12 cases)

Isle of Wight: 768 cases, 35 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+4 cases)

James City County: 864 cases, 66 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+4 cases)

Mathews: 85 cases, 7 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+2 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Newport News: 2,806 cases, 107 hospitalized, 48 deaths (+21 cases, +2 deaths)

Norfolk: 4,934 cases, 369 hospitalized, 78 deaths (+34 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Northampton: 308 cases, 49 hospitalized, 31 deaths

Poquoson: 76 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths

Portsmouth: 2,614 cases, 290 hospitalized, 61 deaths (+10 cases,+1 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Southampton: 780 cases, 22 hospitalized, 28 deaths (+2 cases, +1 death)

Suffolk: 1,999 cases, 125 hospitalized, 75 deaths (+10 cases, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 7,023 cases, 389 hospitalized, 94 deaths (23 cases, +3 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 189 cases, 13 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+1 case, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

York: 561 cases, 16 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+4 cases)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 160 cases Saturday which is 14% of the daily increase statewide.

The Virginia Department of Health also reported an overall 11,191 residents hospitalized due to the coronavirus since the beginning of the outbreak.

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 906 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

To see all the VDH data for yourself, click here.

Latest Posts