Virginia Oct. 27 COVID-19 update: Cases continue to fall, Va. ranked 10th in nation for vaccination rate

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s COVID metrics are continuing to fall overall, down by more than 50% of the recent peak in cases in August/September.

The Virginia Department of Health is now reporting fewer than 1,500 new cases per day and hospitalizations are falling steadily (now 1,175 patients currently). The percentage of tests coming back positive is below 6%.

Virginia’s still reporting about 35 COVID deaths per day, but deaths appear to be trending back down with cases.

More than 82% of adults in Virginia have at least one dose and more than 74% are fully vaccinated. Gov. Ralph Northam touted Virginia’s progress on Wednesday, pointing to New York Times data that shows Virginia ranks 10th among all states for percentage of population fully vaccinated and total number of shots administered. Virginia’s administered more than 11 million shots and 5.3 million of its roughly 8.5 million total population are fully vaccinated.

“We’ve reached the top ten because so many Virginians have worked so hard for so long,” Northam said in a release. “It’s something we can all be proud of. Vaccines will soon be available for children, and thousands of adults are getting boosters. This is all great news.”

View all the VDH data here.

State metrics

New cases +1,631 cases Wednesday , 921,630 since start of pandemic now 1,473 per day on average (less than half of this time last month)

Avg. of new cases per 100k of population: 17.3

New deaths +34 reported Wednesday, 13,827 since start of pandemic 35 per day on average, up significantly on average from earlier this summer but appears to be going back down

Current hospitalizations ( -25 patients , 1,175 total currently) 1,233 7-day average, trending down overall

, 1,175 total currently) Test positivity: 5.9% (-0.3%)

Local cases