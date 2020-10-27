Virginia Oct. 27 COVID-19 update: 1,134 new cases and 19 new deaths statewide, hospitalizations creeping up

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s average number of current COVID-19 patients continues to creep up as colder weather nears, with hospitalizations statewide at their highest levels in more than a month.

Though there’s still hospital bed and ICU capacity statewide, the state’s 89.2% capacity is just under the “high” threshold, and mostly all of the new hospitalizations are coming in Southwest Virginia, which has less hospital capacity. The “tremendous strain” on hospitals in Southwest Virginia led to at least one health system to recently limit elective procedures, the Bristol Herald Courier reported.

Hospitalizations have gone up slightly in the past two days in Hampton Roads, but have mostly been steady around 200 patients.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: ( +1,134, 175,409 total ), case average and per capita rate fluctuating

), case average and per capita rate fluctuating New deaths ( +19, 3,600 total ), reported deaths up recently but deaths steady overall

), Current hospitalizations ( +33 patients, 1,081 total ), trending up slightly

), trending up slightly Testing (5% 7-day average of positive tests) slight trend up recently but steady overall, Virginia averaging around 18,000 tests per day

Virginia reported 1,134 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, raising its daily average to 1,094. That’s just below record levels for Virginia, and the rate of cases per capita is still considered high at 12.8 cases per 100,000 people. Though compared to nearly every other state, Virginia is relatively well as the nation reports record numbers of new cases. Cases are considered steady and not surging like in states such as Wisconsin and the Dakotas.

Our daily update is published. States reported 1.15 million tests, 62k cases, 43k currently hospitalized. The death toll was 389 today. pic.twitter.com/SxUWsDG46J — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) October 26, 2020

President Trump continues to claim that the United States is rounding the turn, but data shows that’s not the case.

"We are rounding the turn." pic.twitter.com/4PFPGOJcMQ — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 27, 2020

Reported deaths across the country are lower than earlier in the pandemic, which health officials have attributed to a multitude of reasons from better treatment plans and younger people catching the virus, but are trending up.

Going by the “date reported” metrics is tricky because it can take a while for deaths to be reported to the health department, and VDH has had times before in which they had backlogs of deaths to input.

VDH’s “death by date” of death graph, which shows the actual day a COVID-19 patient died, does appear to show a slight decrease in the white area of the chart, which starts about a month ago. After that the areas of the chart go into deeper shades of gray, meaning deaths in that range might not be reported yet. The “deaths by date of death” chart has followed this downward trend in the past, only for reported deaths to catch up and make the average in the white areas of the chart steady.

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads

Accomack 1,211 cases, 96 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+1 case)

Chesapeake: 4,905 cases, 479 hospitalized, 79 deaths (+25 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin 495 cases, 25 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+5 cases)

Gloucester: 341 cases, 17 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+4 cases)

Hampton: 2,109 cases, 88 hospitalized, 32 deaths (+7 cases)

Isle of Wight: 864 cases, 45 hospitalized, 26 deaths (+6 cases)

James City County: 951 cases, 68 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+2 cases)

Mathews: 134 cases, 10 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+3 cases)

Newport News: 3,182 cases, 116 hospitalized, 51 deaths (+16 cases)

Norfolk: 5,369 cases, 407 hospitalized, 84 deaths (+38 cases, +1 death)

Northampton: 319 cases, 49 hospitalized, 31 deaths (no increases)

Poquoson: 97 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (no increases)

Portsmouth: 2,824 cases, 307 hospitalized, 69 deaths (+5 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Southampton: 921 cases, 29 hospitalized, 38 deaths (+2 cases, +1 death)

Suffolk: 2,290 cases, 136 hospitalized 78 deaths (+6 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 7,881 cases, 432 hospitalized, 105 deaths (+57 cases, +2 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 215 cases, 14 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+1 death)

York: 640 cases, 19 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+3 cases)

Key local metrics

180 new cases, steady overall

5 new deaths, steady overall

+10 current hospitalizations (210 total), steady overall

7-day average of positive tests, 4.4, decreasing

Chesapeake — 3.9% — mostly steady overall (recent drop after 1,998 people tested Thursday)

Eastern Shore — 2.7% — steady and low overall, (low overall testing)

Hampton— 4.7% — mostly steady overall (slight recent increase)

Norfolk — 4.9% — mostly steady overall (slight recent increase)

Peninsula — 4.3% — mostly steady overall, but recent trend back up

Portsmouth — 5.5% — mostly steady overall

Virginia Beach — 3.9% —mostly steady overall (slight recent increase)

Western Tidewater — 5.1% — steady overall

Things are holding steady overall in Hampton Roads, though Norfolk and Portsmouth have seen a slight but notable uptick in new cases and percent positivity recently. It’s something to keep an eye on.

For more data from VDH, click here.

Latest Posts: