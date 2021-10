Virginia Oct. 26 COVID-19 update: Cases down to 1,500 per day, half of last month’s average; 74.2% fully vaccinated

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s now down to 1,500 new coronavirus cases reported per day on average, less than half the number it was this time last month.

Deaths are still elevated but appear to be starting to head back down overall (36 per day).

Just over 1,200 patients remain hospitalized with COVID statewide, about 1,000 fewer than a month ago.

82.3% of adults in Virginia have at least one dose of the vaccine now, with 74.2% of those fully vaccinated.

Metrics are also dropping across the board in Hampton Roads.

State metrics

New cases +1,299 cases Monday , 919,999 since start of pandemic now 1,500 per day on average (less than half of this time last month)

Avg. of new cases per 100k of population: 17.6

New deaths +48 reported Tuesday, 13,793 since start of pandemic 36 per day on average, up significantly on average from earlier this summer, trend has plateaued overall recently

Current hospitalizations ( -28 patients , 1,202 total currently) 1,255 7-day average, trending down overall

, 1,202 total currently) Test positivity: 6.2% (-0.1%)

Local cases