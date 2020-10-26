Virginia Oct. 26 COVID-19 update: As new cases surge nationwide, Virginia still doing relatively well

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — With new daily coronavirus cases rising to record levels overall in the United States, Virginia is one of few states that’s not seeing a significant surge.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 904 new cases on Monday, bringing Virginia’s 7-day average of cases to 1,064. That’s up slightly compared to two weeks ago, but the trend has been mostly steady overall. Still, Monday’s average of new cases is above Virginia’s levels for most of the pandemic.

Virginia’s daily average of cases per 100,000 residents, 12.5, is high (anything over 10 is considered high), but is relatively low compared to states seeing major outbreaks, like Wisconsin (63 cases per 100K) and North Dakota (107 cases per 100K), per the New York Times’ coronavirus tracker. Those states are among several that have recently reported record highs in hospitalizations and deaths.

More than 800 people are dying per day on average in the U.S. from COVID-19, up 13% compared to two weeks ago.

Virginia is actually one of 8 states and territories where cases are considered “low and staying low,” per the Times. The commonwealth’s biggest problem area right now is Southwest Virginia, which accounts for most of the new recent hospitalizations statewide.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: ( +904, 174,275 total ), cases average and per capita rate fluctuating

), cases average and per capita rate fluctuating New deaths ( +2, 3,581 total ), reported deaths up recently but steady overall

), Current hospitalizations ( +69 patients, 1,048 total ), trending up slightly

), trending up slightly Testing (5% 7-day average of positive tests) slight trend up recently but steady overall, Virginia averaging around 18,000 tests per day

Virginia is seeing a slight increase in overall current hospitalizations, with 69 new COVID-19 patients on Monday to bring the state’s total to 1,048. That’s up about 100 patients compared to this time a month ago.

Deaths are still mostly steady overall (gray areas in chart usually take time to report).

The percent of positive tests in Virginia has gone up slightly in the last two weeks but is mostly steady overall.

Local cases

Hampton Roads continues to do better than any other region in the state in terms of virus load per population. Its 8.4 incidence rate per 100,000 people is lower than Northern Virginia. The region’s seen decreases overall since a surge in cases in July.

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads

Accomack 1,210 cases, 96 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+3 cases)

Chesapeake: 4,880 cases, 478 hospitalized, 78 deaths (+21 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Franklin 490 cases, 25 hospitalized, 13 deaths (no increases)

Gloucester: 345 cases, 17 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+1 case)

Hampton: 2,102 cases, 88 hospitalized, 32 deaths (+2 cases)

Isle of Wight: 858 cases, 45 hospitalized, 26 deaths (+1 case)

James City County: 949 cases, 68 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+1 case)

Mathews: 131 cases, 10 hospitalized, 0 deaths (no increases)

Newport News: 3,166 cases, 116 hospitalized, 51 deaths (+6 cases)

Norfolk: 5,331 cases, 407 hospitalized, 85 deaths (+1 case)

Northampton: 319 cases, 49 hospitalized, 31 deaths (no increases)

Poquoson: 97 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (no increases)

Portsmouth: 2,819 cases, 306 hospitalized, 69 deaths (+9 cases)

Southampton: 919 cases, 29 hospitalized, 37 deaths (+3 cases)

Suffolk: 2,284 cases, 134 hospitalized 78 deaths (+1 case)

Virginia Beach: 7,833 cases, 431 hospitalized, 104 deaths (+31 cases)

Williamsburg: 215 cases, 14 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+2 cases)

York: 637 cases, 19 hospitalized, 9 deaths (no increases)

Key local metrics

82 new cases, decreasing but mostly steady overall

0 new deaths, mostly steady, down from numbers this summer

+29 current hospitalizations, steady overall

7-day average of positive tests, 4.4, decreasing

Chesapeake — 4% — mostly steady overall (recent drop after 1,998 people tested Thursday)

Eastern Shore — 2.7% — steady and low overall, (low overall testing)

Hampton— 4.6% — mostly steady overall (slight recent increase)

Norfolk — 4.6% — mostly steady overall (slight recent increase)

Peninsula — 4.4% — mostly steady overall, but recent trend back up

Portsmouth — 5.2% — mostly steady overall

Virginia Beach — 3.8% —mostly steady overall (slight recent increase)

Western Tidewater — 5.9% — steady overall

As of Oct. 24, the region has a “moderate” extent of community transmission, compared to high levels in Central and Southwest Virginia.

For more data from VDH, click here.

Latest Posts: