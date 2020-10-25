Virginia Oct. 25 COVID-19 update: 999 new cases reported statewide, percent positivity rises in Hampton Roads

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 999 additional cases of COVID-19 and 1 new death related to the virus.

As of Sunday morning, October 25, Virginia has an overall number of 173,371 COVID-19 cases since the start of the outbreak. Of the 990 new cases reported, 825 have been confirmed by testing. Another 174 were probable cases, in which a patient who shows symptoms is diagnosed without testing.

Local metrics

Hampton Roads’ coronavirus numbers have been mostly steady overall for more than a month now. There’s been a recent downward trend in new cases, and a slight increase in the percent of positive tests. Though percent positivity (5.1%) well below the more than 13% from this summer.

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads

Accomack 1,207 cases, 96 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+1 case)

Chesapeake: 4,859 cases, 477 hospitalized, 78 deaths (+26 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Franklin 490 cases, 25 hospitalized, 13 deaths (+1 case)

Gloucester: 344 cases, 17 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+1 case)

Hampton: 2,100 cases, 88 hospitalized, 32 deaths (+10 cases)

Isle of Wight: 857 cases, 45 hospitalized, 26 deaths (+1 case)

James City County: 950 cases, 68 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+8 cases)

Mathews: 131 cases, 10 hospitalized, 0 deaths (no change)

Newport News: 3,160 cases, 116 hospitalized, 51 deaths (+18 cases)

Norfolk: 5,330 cases 407 hospitalized, 85 deaths (+24 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Northampton: 319 cases, 49 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+2 cases)

Poquoson: 97 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+3 cases)

Portsmouth: 2,810 cases, 306 hospitalized, 69 deaths (+12 cases)

Southampton: 916 cases, 29 hospitalized, 37 deaths (+2 cases)

Suffolk: 2,283 cases, 134 hospitalized, 78 deaths (+3 cases)

Virginia Beach: 7,802 cases, 431 hospitalized, 104 deaths (+44 cases)

Williamsburg: 213 cases, 14 hospitalized, 8 deaths (no change)

York: 637 cases, 19 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+8 cases)

Overall, Hampton Roads and the Tidewater region reported a total of 163 cases Saturday which is 16% of the daily increase statewide. The percent positivity rate in Hampton Roads went up compared to the 12% from the two previous days.

The Virginia Department of Health also reported 35 new residents hospitalized due to the coronavirus.

According to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, 979 residents in Virginia are currently hospitalized due to the virus. That number is a combination of confirmed positive COVID-19 patients and hospitalized patients whose COVID-19 test results are still pending.

