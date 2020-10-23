Virginia Oct. 23 COVID-19 update: 1,180 new cases, 15 new deaths statewide, cases hovering just below peak levels

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s average of daily coronavirus cases is holding steady around 1,000 cases per day, just under its previous peak levels. The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,180 new cases on Friday, bringing the commonwealth’s average to 1,023.

Current hospitalizations dropped back down by 97 patients Friday after a large increase from Tuesday to Thursday to Virginia’s highest level in over a month. There are currently 1,012 COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide, with 81% ICU occupancy, compared to 67% this time last year. 19,406 people hospitalized statewide have recovered from COVID-19.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: ( +1,180, 171,284 total ), cases average hovering around 1,000 per day

), cases average hovering around 1,000 per day New deaths ( +15, 3,539 total ), reported deaths up recently but steady overall

), Current hospitalizations ( +-97 patients, 1,012 total ), back down after large increase, 19,406 people recovered from COVID-19

), Testing (5% 7-day average of positive tests) slight trend up recently but steady overall, Virginia averaging around 18,000 tests per day

Testing levels continue to increase overall, but Virginia percent of positive tests increased slightly due slightly less tests per day on average recently.

Deaths statewide continue to remain steady overall (gray areas of chart likely have unreported deaths).

Local metrics

Hampton Roads’ coronavirus numbers have been mostly steady overall for more than a month now. There’s been a recent downward trend in new cases, and a slight increase in the percent of positive tests. Though percent positivity (5.1%) well below the more than 13% from this summer.

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads

Accomack 1,206 cases, 96 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+2 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Chesapeake: 4,823 cases, 472 hospitalized, 78 deaths (+17 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Franklin 489 cases, 25 hospitalized, 12 deaths (+7 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Gloucester: 342 cases, 17 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+2 cases)

Hampton: 2,079 cases, 87 hospitalized, 32 deaths (+8 cases)

Isle of Wight: 849 cases, 45 hospitalized, 25 deaths (+8 cases, +3 hospitalized, +1 death)

James City County: 936 cases, 68 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+3 cases)

Mathews: 130 cases, 10 hospitalized, 0 deaths (no change)

Newport News: 3,119 cases, 115 hospitalized, 50 deaths (+16 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 5,282 cases 405 hospitalized, 85 deaths (+39 cases, +3 hospitalized)

Northampton: 316 cases, 49 hospitalized, 31 deaths (no change)

Poquoson: 93 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+2 cases)

Portsmouth: 2,793 cases, 301 hospitalized, 69 deaths (+31 cases, +2 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

Southampton: 911 cases, 29 hospitalized, 34 deaths (+4 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Suffolk: 2,277 cases, 134 hospitalized 77 deaths (+11 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 7,722 cases, 428 hospitalized, 103 deaths (+43 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 211 cases, 14 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+1 case, +1 hospitalization)

York: 626 cases, 18 hospitalized, 9 deaths (no change)

Key local metrics

194 new cases, steady overall

4 new deaths, steady overall

Current hospitalizations not updated ( 184 patients as of Thursday ), going down slightly but steady overall

), going down slightly but steady overall 7 day rate of positive tests: 5.1%, slight upward trend but steady overall

Chesapeake — 5.7% — mostly steady overall (slight recent increase)

Eastern Shore — 2.9% — steady and low overall, (low overall testing)

Hampton— 5.6% — mostly steady overall (slight recent increase)

Norfolk — 4.3% — mostly steady overall (slight recent increase)

Peninsula — 4.7% — mostly steady overall, but recent trend back up

Portsmouth — 5% — mostly steady overall

Virginia Beach — 4% —mostly steady overall (slight recent increase)

Western Tidewater — 8.9% — trending up after going down to 5% earlier this month

For more data from VDH, click here.

