Virginia Oct. 22 COVID-19 update: 1,332 new cases reported statewide, hospitalizations jump for second straight day

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 1,332 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, it’s highest one-day increase in two weeks, and another large increase in current hospitalizations, up to 1,109 total.

Many of those recent hospitalizations are in the Southwest region of the state, which is seeing an uptick in cases. Virginia has added 172 new patients to its current total in the last 48 hours, Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association data shows. The 1,109 current COVID-19 patients are the most Virginia’s seen in over a month.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: ( +1,332, 170,104 total ), highest one-day increase in two weeks

), highest one-day increase in two weeks New deaths ( +9, 3,524 total ), reported deaths up recently but steady overall

), Current hospitalizations ( +99 patients, 1,109 total ), 172 new patients reported in last 48 hours

), Testing (5% 7-day average of positive tests) slight trend up but steady overall, Virginia averaging around 18,000 tests per day

New cases overall are considered fluctuating statewide after a recent uptick, with percent positivity also up slightly recently. Deaths continue to remain steady overall.

While Virginia has seen cases increase, it’s still doing relatively well compared to other states, especially those in the Midwest, as the U.S. overall sees a new surge in cases. The nation is reporting more than 60,000 new cases per day and more than 750 new deaths per day. On Wednesday, 1,170 deaths were reported, per the New York Times’ coronavirus tracker.

The Virginia Department of Health had yet to update charts for cases, hospitalizations, etc. Thursday morning, but WAVY will add those as soon as they’re up to date.

Local metrics

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads

Accomack 1,204 cases, 95 hospitalized, 19 deaths (+2 cases)

Chesapeake: 4,806 cases, 469 hospitalized, 78 deaths (+26 cases, +5 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin 482 cases, 23 hospitalized, 12 deaths (no change)

Gloucester: 340 cases, 17 hospitalized, 3 deaths (+3 cases)

Hampton: 2,071 cases, 87 hospitalized, 32 deaths (+7 cases)

Isle of Wight: 841 cases, 42 hospitalized, 24 deaths (+7 cases)

James City County: 933 cases, 68 hospitalized, 22 deaths (+2 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Mathews: 130 cases, 10 hospitalized, 0 deaths (+3 cases)

Newport News: 3,103 cases, 114 hospitalized, 50 deaths (+23 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Norfolk: 5,243 cases 402 hospitalized, 85 deaths (+24 cases, +1 death)

Northampton: 316 cases, 49 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+1 case)

Poquoson: 91 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+1 case)

Portsmouth: 2,762 cases, 299 hospitalized, 67 deaths (+21 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Southampton: 907 cases, 28 hospitalized, 34 deaths (+2 cases)

Suffolk: 2,266 cases, 133 hospitalized 78 deaths (+3 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Virginia Beach: 7,679 cases, 426 hospitalized, 103 deaths (+57 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 210 cases, 13 hospitalized, 8 deaths (no change)

York: 626 cases, 18 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+1 case)

Key local metrics

183 new cases, steady overall

2 new deaths, steady overall

Current hospitalization data not updated of Hampton Roads (196 as of Wednesday)

7 day rate of positive tests: 5%, slight upward trend but steady overall

Chesapeake — 5.8% — mostly steady overall (slight recent increase)

Eastern Shore — 2.7% — steady and low overall, (low overall testing)

Hampton— 5.1% — mostly steady overall (slight recent increase)

Norfolk — 4.6% — mostly steady overall (slight recent increase)

Peninsula — 4.2% — mostly steady overall, but recent trend back up

Portsmouth — 5.1% — mostly steady overall

Virginia Beach — 3.8% —mostly steady overall (slight recent increase)

Western Tidewater — 8.7% — back up recently, but steady around 8% last few days

For more data from VDH, click here.

